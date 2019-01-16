|By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 585 million in 2018 to USD 1,236 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.
Agriculture analytics solutions have various application areas, including farm analytics, livestock analytics, aquaculture analytics, orchid, forestry, and horticulture. Farm analytics can broadly be categorized under 3 phases: planning, farm production, and post-harvest activities. The planning phase comprises various activities including field mapping, crop scouting, weather data analytics, and soil moisture analysis. The farm production phase includes activities such as irrigation and water management, fertilizer management, crop growth and health, farm labor management, and yield monitoring. The post-harvest phase comprises activities including storage, processing, transport, and markets access. The farm analytics application area is the largest revenue contributor in the agriculture analytics market. Livestock analytics is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
The report segments the agriculture analytics market by application area, component (solution and services), deployment type, farm size, and region, along with providing in-depth analysis and market size estimations. The services component has professional and managed services segments. The professional services segment includes integration and implementation, consulting, support and maintenance, and training and education subsegments. The agriculture analytics solution holds the largest market size, and the services component is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The integration and implementation services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The agriculture analytics market has been segmented by deployment type into cloud and on-premises. The deployment of cloud-based agriculture analytics solutions provides the advantage of economy of scale with high flexibility and scalability. In the past, a majority of agriculture analytics vendors offered on-premises solutions; however, large and small and medium-sized farms are increasingly adopting the cloud-based solutions as they are cost-effective.
North America is rapidly adopting agriculture analytics solutions, owing to the early adoption of various technologies including smart agriculture, predictive analytics, AI, IoT, mobile, and cloud. Advancements in these technologies have empowered agricultural stakeholders in the region with advanced infrastructure, high-end farm equipment, and enhanced forecasting capabilities to drive their field productivity. North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region for agriculture analytics vendors during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the second largest region in the market, and APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Agriculture Analytics Market
4.2 Agriculture Analytics Market: Top 3 Application Areas and Regions (2018)
4.3 Agriculture Analytics Market: Major Countries
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Deploy Modern Agricultural Techniques
5.2.1.2 Unpredictable Climate Changes and Environmental Factors
5.2.1.3 Rising Pressure to Meet the Global Demand for Food
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment
5.2.2.2 Fragmented Agriculture Industry
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of AI and Predictive Analytics to Improve the Yield
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT and Smart Technologies to Enable Precision Agriculture
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization for Data Management and Data Aggregation in Agriculture Industry
5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Know-How Among Farmers
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Agribotix
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Agrivi
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Sentera
6 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Application Area
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Farm Analytics
6.2.1 Planning
6.2.1.1 Field Mapping
6.2.1.2 Crop Scouting
6.2.1.3 Weather Data Analytics
6.2.1.4 Soil Moisture Analysis
6.2.2 Farm Production
6.2.2.1 Irrigation and Water Management
6.2.2.2 Fertilizer Management
6.2.2.3 Crop Growth and Health
6.2.2.4 Farm Labor Management
6.2.2.5 Yield Monitoring
6.2.3 Post-Harvest Activities
6.2.3.1 Storage
6.2.3.2 Processing
6.2.3.3 Transport
6.2.3.4 Market Access
6.3 Livestock Analytics
6.3.1 Feeding Management
6.3.1.1 Growing Focus of Producers to Monitor Food Intake of Livestocks is Driving the Growth of Feeding Management Segment
6.3.2 Heat Stress Management
6.3.2.1 Need to Reduce Heat Stress Level of Cattle is Driving the Demand for Heat Stress Management Segment
6.3.3 Milk Harvesting
6.3.3.1 Growing Focus of Producers to Manage Various Activities of Milk Parlor is Driving the Demand for Milk Harvesting Segment
6.3.4 Breeding Management
6.3.4.1 Increasing Focus of Livestock Producers to Improve Animal Productivity is Driving the Demand for Breeding Management Segment
6.3.5 Behavior Monitoring and Management
6.3.5.1 Increasing Focus of Livestock Producers to Monitor Animal Behavior is Driving the Demand for Behaviour Monitoring and Management Segment
6.3.6 Others
6.4 Aquaculture Analytics
6.4.1 Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation
6.4.1.1 Need to Improve the Productivity of Fish Farms is Driving the Demand for Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation Segment
6.4.2 Feed Management
6.4.2.1 Need to Improve Optimal Nutrients and Feed Intake of Aquatic Animals is Driving the Demand for Feed Management Segment
6.4.3 Water Quality Management
6.4.3.1 Increasing Focus of Aqua Farmers to Maintain Water Quality is Driving the Demand for Water Quality Management Segment
6.4.4 Others
6.5 Others
7 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solution
7.2.1 Growing Need for Agribusinesses to Effectively Analyze Critical Data in Real-Time and Make Timely Operational Decisions Driving the Adoption of Agriculture Analytics Solution
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Professional Services
7.3.1.1 Integration and Implementation
7.3.1.1.1 Growing Focus of Farmers to Reduce the Complexities Occurred While Deploying Agriculture Analytics Solution is Driving the Growth of Integration and Implementation Services in Agriculture Analytics Market
7.3.1.2 Consulting
7.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand of Farmers to Improve Land Cultivation With the Help of Experts Advice is Driving the Growth of Consulting Services in Agriculture Analytics Market
7.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance
7.3.1.3.1 Need to Upkeep System Performance With Routine Infrastructure Maintenance is Driving the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services in Agriculture Analytics Market
7.3.1.4 Training and Education
7.3.1.4.1 Growing Focus of Farmers to Follow Best Farming Practices and Improve Food and Livestock Production is Driving the Growth of Training and Education Services in Agriculture Analytics Market
7.3.2 Managed Services
7.3.2.1 Increasing Labor Shortage and Growing Need to Outsource Field-Related Operations Driving the Growth of Managed Services
8 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Factors Such as Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness to Drive the Adoption of Cloud-Based Agriculture Analytics Solution
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 Data Security Concerns Among End Users to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Agriculture Analytics Solution
9 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Farm Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Farms
9.2.1 Need for Cost-Effective Analytics Solutions Which Enhance Farm Productivity to Drive the Growth of Agriculture Analytics Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Farms
9.3 Large Farms
9.3.1 Real-Time Farm Data Management to Increase the Adoption of Agriculture Analytics Solutions in Large Farms
10 Agriculture Analytics Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Data Driven Methodology for Managing and Increasing Crop Production to Drive the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Implementation of Advanced Technologies to Monitor Livestock is Fueling the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Developed Communication Infrastructure to Propel the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market
10.3.2 United Kingdom
10.3.2.1 Automation of Agriculture Process to Increase the Adoption of Agriculture Analytics Solution
10.3.3 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.1.1 Agricultural Committees and Organizations to Motivate Farmers to Adopt Digital Agriculture Technologies
10.4.2 China
10.4.2.1 Rapid Development of Connected Agricultural Equipment to Fuel the Growth of Agriculture Analytics Market
10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 Increasing Investment in the Development of Aquaculture Application to Drive the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market
10.5.2 South Africa
10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Agriculture Analytics Market
10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Adoption of Modern Agriculture Techniques to Utilize Natural Water Resource to Contribute A Significant Share in the Agriculture Analytics Market
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Growing Digital Transformation in the Country to Boost the Market Growth
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Product/Service/Solution Launches and Enhancements
11.2.2 Business Expansions
11.2.3 Acquisitions
11.2.4 Partnerships, Agreement, and Collaborations
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Deere & Company
12.3 IBM
12.4 Monsanto Company
12.5 SAP
12.6 Trimble
12.7 Accenture
12.8 Delaval
12.9 Iteris
12.10 Oracle
12.11 Agribotix
12.12 Agrivi
12.13 Agvue Technologies
12.14 Awhere
12.15 Conservis Corporation
12.16 DTN
12.17 Farmers Business Network
12.18 Farmers Edge
12.19 Geosys
12.20 Granular
12.21 Gro Intelligence
12.22 Precisionhawk
12.23 Proagrica
12.24 Resson
12.25 Taranis
12.26 Stesalit
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln4qt5/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-analytics-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-585-million-in-2018-to-usd-1-236-million-by-2023--300779261.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
