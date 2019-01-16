Unika Solves Enterprise Search Challenges With an AI-powered Intelligent Knowledge Assistant

|By PR Newswire
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unika.ai, the next-generation of Knowledge Management software, announced the launch of its AI-powered Intelligent Knowledge Assistant (IKA). Delivered through the Unika platform, IKA is an enterprise solution that can answer FAQs, find assets, and supports complex research scenarios.
IKA is built on Microsoft's Natural Language Processing engine and allows users to have real conversations or use simple utterances. IKA interprets the user's intent and can provide an answer in seconds. IKA is the only conversational AI solution that can be surfaced across multiple devices and languages, regardless of whether users are using voice or text to communicate.
"A digital workplace houses your company's priceless collective experience and knowledge, but if that information isn't easily accessible, it offers no value to anyone," said Jason Noble, President of Unika. "IKA solves this challenge by interpreting questions, searching through your collective knowledge, and providing the right information within seconds."
Unika's Intelligent Knowledge Assistants are being used by customers to enhance productivity across their entire organization. IKA can support customer service agents find information faster, assist business development reps with sales inquiries, or enhance your employee on-boarding experience. The addition of IKA to the Unika platform dramatically reduces the time that users spend searching for information and solves Enterprise Search challenges that Knowledge Managers have faced for years.
Additional Product Information
Unika's new AI-powered Intelligent Knowledge Assistant is now available. IKA discovery examples include: finding the right internal resources, asset discovery, and responding to FAQs. For more information or to get a demo, visit unika.ai
About Unika
Unika is the next generation of knowledge and experience management. The Unika platform helps organizations create, find, and use knowledge to improve productivity and organizational efficiency. Unika partners with customers to address challenges related to finding answers, a view of who knows what in the organization, and serves as a modern user-friendly repository of relevant information. For more information, please visit www.unika.ai.
Contact Information
Tyler Suss, Sr. Product Marketing Manager
Unika.ai
[email protected]
