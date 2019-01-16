LendingClub Selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Recognizing Commitment to Advancing Women in the Workplace

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), today announced that it is one of 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. The index doubled in size from 2018 and includes firms from 10 sectors, headquartered across 36 countries and regions. Collectively, these firms have a combined market capitalization of USD 9 trillion and globally employ more than 15 million people, of which 7 million are women. Thirteen markets are represented for the first time this year, including Argentina, China, Israel, and South Africa.
"We believe that the diversity of our employee base needs to represent the diversity of our customer base and that is why we're committed to increasing the diversity of our leadership team not just at the C-suite and board level, which are currently at 22 percent and 30 percent respectively, but at all levels within our organization," said Whitney Jones, Chief People Officer at LendingClub. "For open roles, we strive for a 50 percent diverse candidate slate and a diverse interview panel. For current employees, we've instituted policies like gender pay equity assessments, a phased-in return to work program for new mothers, a mentorship/allyship program and are actively supporting an internal women's network to promote the important contributions of our female employees."
Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas – company statistics, policies, community engagement, and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally-established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI. Demand for products and services using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data has seen a significant increase over the last years, as a growing number of investors are looking to incorporate ESG into their investment decisions. Still, only 10% of eligible companies are currently disclosing their workplace gender policies and practices.
"We applaud LendingClub and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "LendingClub's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors, and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace."
Disclosures from firms included in the 2019 GEI provide a wide-ranging and comprehensive look at how companies around the world are investing in women. According to GEI data:
- Women had a 40% increase in executive level positions between fiscal years 2014-2017.
- 60% of firms conduct compensation reviews to identify gender-based variations in pay to close their average 20% pay gap (18% on average in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Middle East regions and 26% in Asia-Pacific).
- 34% have programs in place to recruit women looking to return to work after a career break.
- For U.S. employees, the average number of weeks of fully paid primary leave offered is 13 weeks, and the average number of weeks of fully paid secondary leave offered is 5 weeks.
- 43% of firms cover gender reassignment services in health insurance plans.
- 68% of firms evaluate all advertising and marketing content for gender biases prior to publication.
The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index. All public companies can submit data to Bloomberg. Those with a security listed on a U.S. exchange and a market capitalization of USD 1 billion or greater are eligible for index inclusion. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit:
https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/
Companies included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index:
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S
KB Financial Group, Inc.
AB InBev
Kering
Accenture
Legal & General Group PLC
adidas
Leidos Holdings, Inc.
Adobe
LendingClub
ADP
Lenovo
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Lionsgate
Aetna, Inc.
Lloyds Banking Group
AGNC Investment Corp.
L'Oréal
AIA Group Limited
lululemon
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
Manulife
Alcoa Corporation
Marsh & McLennan Companies
Alliance Data
Mastercard
Alliant Energy
Maybank
Allianz
Mediobanca
Alpha Bank
MetLife, Inc.
American Electric Power
MINDBODY, Inc.
American Express
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
American Water
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Anglo American
Morningstar, Inc.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
Motorola Solutions
Apollo Global Management, LLC
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
ArcelorMittal
National Australia Bank
AstraZeneca
National Bank of Canada
AT&T
National Bank of Greece
AU Optronics
Nestlé
Avon Products, Inc.
Newmont Mining Corporation
BAE Systems PLC
Nidec Corporation
Banco Bradesco S/A
Nielsen
Banco Santander
NiSource
Bank of America
NN Group
Bank of Montreal
Nokia
Bank of Queensland
Nordea Bank
Barclays
Northern Trust Corp
BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
NTT DOCOMO
BBVA
NVIDIA
BNP Paribas
Old National Bancorp
BNY Mellon
Orange
Boston Scientific Corporation
Pampa Energía
BT Group PLC
Pearson
BYD Company Limited
Pitney Bowes, Inc.
CAE
PNC Financial Services Group
CaixaBank
Portland General Electric
Campbell Soup Company
Praxair, Inc.
CAPCOM Co. Ltd.
Procter & Gamble
Capital One Financial Corporation
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Centene Corporation
Prudential Financial
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Prudential PLC
CIBC
QBE Insurance Group Limited
Cie de Saint-Gobain
Radian Group, Inc.
Cisco
Rapid7, Inc.
Citi
RBS
City Developments Limited
RELX Group
The Clorox Company
Robert Half
The Coca-Cola Company
Rogers Communications, Inc.
Coca-Cola FEMSA
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Commercial International Bank, Egypt (CIB)
Royal Bank of Canada
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
S&P Global
Core Laboratories
Sanderson Farms
CVS Health
SAP
Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.
Schneider Electric
Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd.
Scholastic
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Schroders
Danone
Scotiabank
Danske Bank A/S
Sempra Energy
DaVita, Inc.
Shinhan Financial Group
DBS Group Holdings Ltd.
Signet Jewelers Limited
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Silicon Valley Bank
Deutsche Telekom AG
Singtel
Diageo PLC
Sodexo
Dominion Energy
Sonova
Don Quijote Holdings Co. Ltd.
SSE PLC
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Standard Chartered Bank
DuPont
Standard Life Aberdeen PLC
Enagás S.A.
State Street Corporation
Enbridge
STMicroelectronics
Erste Group Bank AG
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Etsy
Sun Life Financial
Euronav NV
Swedbank
Eversource Energy
Swiss Re
Evertec
Symantec
Fifth Third Bancorp
Tahoe Resources, Inc.
First Data Corp.
Taylor Morrison
First Horizon National Corporation
TD Bank Group
First Pacific Company Limited
Teck
FirstEnergy
Telefónica
Ford Motor Company
Telia Company
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
Terna
Franklin Templeton Investments
Tokyo Electron Limited
Galp
TransCanada Corporation
Gap, Inc.
Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.
General Motors
UBS
Gold Fields
Unilever
Goldman Sachs
Unum Group
Grupo Financiero Banorte
UOB Group
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited
Visa, Inc.
The Hartford
Vodafone Group
Horace Mann
Voya Financial, Inc.
IAMGOLD Corporation
Walmart
Iberdrola
Walmart de México y Centroamérica
ICL
Wells Fargo & Company
Illumina
Welltower
Incitec Pivot Limited
WESCO International, Inc.
ING
Westpac Group
Ingredion Incorporated
Weyerhaeuser
Intesa Sanpaolo
Willis Towers Watson
Itaú Unibanco
WPP
Janus Henderson Group PLC
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Yum! Brands, Inc.
Just Eat
Zillow Group, Inc.
Kao Corporation
Zurich Insurance
KASIKORNBANK PCL
Zynga, Inc.
Media Contacts:
LendingClub
[email protected]
[email protected]
Veronika Henze
Bloomberg LP
+1-646-324-1596
[email protected]
About LendingClub
LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. Currently, residents of the following states may invest in LendingClub notes: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partner(s). More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.
About Bloomberg:
Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.
