Application Management Services Market is Expected to be Valued at $87.60 Billion by 2025 | Million Insights

The global Application Management Services Market is expected to reach USD 87.60 billion by 2025, An application management service comprises of combination of various implementation, projects and operational services in an organization to optimize its activities. They are used to maintain applications and support users for long term period. Operating costs can be reduced, applications systems can be improvised and software processes can be improved by implementing application management services thereby ensuring faster and better performance of business processes and applications.
Current market trend in application management services include outsourcing activities, hosting cloud applications and mobile models. There have been remarkable technological improvements and changing business models in recent times in addition to optimization of processes that drive the deployment of these applications.
Application management includes various domains such as Application outsourcing as a part of packaged and custom management, Hosted Application Management as a part of Cloud modelling, Customized application management that employ various application factory models and best practices, testing service portfolios provided by cloud providers and traditional systems.
Global cloud services market is expected to grow over 16.5 percent to a total above $204 billion up from $175 from 2015.The highest growth is expected to come from cloud system infrastructure services which includes infrastructure as a service and is expected to have a growth rate of over 38.4 percent in the forecast period. The largest segment in the application service market is the cloud advertising service that is expected to grow above 13.6 percent to reach over $90.3 billion. This continuous growth marks a shift away from systems maintaining legacy infrastructure services.
IaaS is the strongest growing segment as organizations choose to drift away from infrastructure employing data centers and move their hardware into public oriented cloud based services to store data. Few market enterprises have become market leaders in this segment as they emphasize on differentiating the applications they provide by bringing about new ways of storing and maintaining Data.
Software as a service (SaaS) is expected to grow at a rate of over 20.3 percent in the forecast period and have a revenue of around 37.7 billion. Vendors in this market prefer moving to cloud based offering from on-premises licensed software systems that are much more expensive. This trend is expected to show remarkable improvements in the near future. Major vendors in Cloud services can is expected to fuel the Saas Market as well.
Web applications, web services, Client-server systems, Content management, Reporting, Integration of different systems within an organisation form customized application development. Mobile applications comprise of Bluetooth, GSM, GPRS, SMS and MMS applications. Application management services aim at goals that result in operational excellence and achieving measurable and specific objectives. The common objectives that companies aim at are minimized risk, Cost reduction, Improved quality, Speed to market, Standardization Improved governance and optimized transparency.
Next generation application management services aim to balance legacy infrastructure systems while simultaneously discovering new business opportunities. These services play a major role in improving processes owing to reduced costs, better agility and reliability. Application management also emphasis on integration of upcoming technologies that combine modules at different interfaces. Transformation in development and procurement of application management services can be attributed to the upcoming technologies that are a result of integrating social and mobile applications into cloud computed systems. Organizations now focus on micro applications that can be created faster in shorter periods, highly collaborated and deployed spontaneously at the earliest possible.
An important component of next generation application services includes techniques that can help developers integrate rapid application updates. Application. Vendors who offer these next generation services should be carefully assessed for specific quality standards that can optimize agility and responsiveness of the business which account for increased savings and continuous improvements. Growing needs to maintain confidential data and providing security to clients is crucial and can be handled by application services that include performance monitoring and tuning, databases and maintenance, encryption and decryption and use of private and public keys
Financial institutions and banks have been major clients of IT firms that develop applications that can support these institutions with a secured system. Efficient application management services optimize their performance based on transformation levers that have wee defined cost benefit analysis and adhere to implementation timelines with respect to deployment of these services. Banks and financial institutions operate in a controlled environment where margins are contracted with strict regulatory requirements. Hence, they tend to focus on continuously optimizing their processes.
Consumption-based pricing, that include having licenses and maintenance and support services cost, is a model that is slightly risky but has an increased flexibility of application management services. There is service based pricing techniques that make way for new application management services. Focus of application management services is to have continuous productivity optimization with respect to scalability, better service quality levels and commitment to faster delivery of services to clients and thus generating better business values.
Major restraints can include compatibility issues that arise from new versions of devices that do not fit in with the existing application service and enhancements that can hinder the use of systems that have been hired for these applications to run. There should also be a continuous flow from the sales pitch to the delivery of AMS.
During the development lifecycle of an application management service, testing is done in order to check for security issues. Usually at this stage, there are no bugs found but on discovery can have heavy expenses on the organisation. Hence, it is necessary that security is taken care of from the initial requirements stage thus avoiding to rely on the testing phase. This process drives down the cost of making these applications secure instead of having to rework on the entire application again.
Key competitors in the market include Accenture, IBM, Infosys, TCS. Other prominent vendors include Atos Origin, CSC, Bourntec Solutions, Cognizant , Deloitte , HP , Iblesoft ,Ingenuity Technologies, Logica , Fujitsu, L&T Infotech, Mahindra Systems, Capgemini , NTT Data, Wipro, Xerox. Regions that focus on this market are Americas, APAC and EMEA. Applications prevalent globally are SAP systems and ERP systems that employ integrated modules to provide a single platform and make tasks simpler.
Market Segment:
- Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- System Integration
- Support & Maintenance
- Database Management
- Consulting
- Modernization
- Others
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Public Sector
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
