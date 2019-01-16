Massive Bio Announces SYNERGY-AI Trial-in-Progress Poster Presentation at Upcoming ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2019, and Opens a New Patient Contact and Clinical Research Center to Enable Rapid Access to Clinical Trials

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Massive Bio, Inc., a leader in providing simplified and affordable access to precision oncology to cancer patients treated at community-based oncology practices, announced today that its Trials-in-Progress poster titled “SYNERGY-AI: Artificial intelligence based precision oncology clinical trial matching and registry.” will be presented by Selin Kurnaz, PhD., a lead investigator, at the ASCO-Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on January 19, 2019 in San Francisco, California, USA.
The poster, Abstract # TPS717, is available at https://massivebio.com/synergy-ai-poster-asco-gastrointestinal-cancers, and discusses the ongoing, pivotal global registry for cancer patients evaluating the feasibility and clinical utility of an Artificial Intelligence-based precision oncology clinical trial matching tool powered by a virtual tumor board (VTB) program. The SYNERGY-AI registry which can be found at ClinicalTrials.Gov https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03452774, is the first of its kind to combine artificial intelligence, genomic biomarkers and multi-variate analysis to accelerate clinical trial matching and promote access to promising cancer therapies.
“We are very excited to be among the highly selected group of clinical trials and registries to be presented at the largest GI Oncology meeting in the United States. It is our goal to continue to promote precision oncology approaches at the point-of-care and enable easy access to clinical trials at scale to all cancer patients, while reducing operational complexities and costs. We are the first oncology dedicated company that has achieved the ability to combine patient centricity, technology and sub-specialist expertise while consistently delivering quadruple better results than national averages in clinical trial enrollment,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD., CEO and Co-Founder of Massive Bio.
Massive Bio has also expanded its Patient Contact and Clinical Research Center and opened a second location in Newtown, Pennsylvania, in addition to its main headquarters in New York City. This center is staffed with a team of oncology nurse navigators, patient advocates and research coordinators and focuses on Massive Bio’s growing portfolio of clinical trials and patient support services. The center is designed to have 24/7 customer support, patient pre-screening and real-world analytics capabilities to further guide and assist patients enrolling in all-phases of clinical trials.
Commenting on the announcement, Chief Medical Advisor and Co-Founder of Massive Bio Inc., Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, stated, “We are very pleased to have our patient support division grow both in New York and Pennsylvania, and continue to be trusted by some of the world’s top CROs, pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups, and the many patients who are reaching out to our call center directly every day”. Chief Business Officer of Massive Bio Inc, Harry Buchman also stated, “We look forward to constantly exceeding our clients’ expectations of our services and professionalism while helping patients explore all of their treatment options from access to clinical trials through new and innovative therapies, which may have not previously been considered for all cancer patients.”
About Massive Bio, Inc.
Massive Bio (http://www.massivebio.com) is a marketplace that connects patients and their treating oncologist to the best available treatment options including clinical trials while enabling enterprises to get access to patients at community practices to enhance oncology research. Massive Bio provides virtual tumor board, clinical trial services (patient identification, pre-screening, site selection) and real-world evidence services. Massive Bio’s enterprise customers are Contract Research Organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics labs and providers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005017/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST