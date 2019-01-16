EVERFI Names Ellen Patterson Chief Operating Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI Inc., a leading education technology innovator, today announced the appointment of Ellen Patterson as its Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Patterson will guide EVERFI's strategic direction, growth and expansion initiatives, and will ensure continued operational efficiencies as the company furthers its national and international efforts. She will also oversee the opening of EVERFI's new global headquarters in the West End neighborhood of Washington, D.C. in 2019, which will house over 400 EVERFI employees by the end of year.
Most recently Patterson served as the company's Chief Revenue and Partnership Officer. In this capacity, she scaled the sales, customer success, partner marketing, and revenue operations teams while the company emerged as a nationally recognized SaaS pioneer in learning and knowledge services. During her tenure in this position, revenues saw triple-digit growth. Prior to EVERFI, Patterson held senior product and business operations leadership roles with AOL.
"We are fortunate to have a leader of Ellen's caliber taking on this important role as we prepare for the next phase of business growth and expansion," said Tom Davidson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EVERFI. "Ellen has had an incredible impact on so many parts of our business for several years, and quite simply we would not be where we are today without her. There is no one better positioned to partner on an ambitious vision and execute on it flawlessly."
EVERFI delivers innovative educational solutions and thought leadership addressing critical societal issues including financial literacy, sexual assault prevention, health and wellness, and corporate conduct initiatives. EVERFI provides critical skills education for all ages -- in schools, on college campuses, in the workplace, and through specialized programs empowering learners to make better informed decisions for life's most critical moments.
"EVERFI is primed to make a meaningful impact on the intractable issues facing society today," said Patterson, Chief Operating Officer of EVERFI. "I began my career as an educator and have the deepest respect for the power of education as an opportunity creator and a great equalizer. Innovative technology can engage learners where they are, at scale; complimenting the honorable work of an educator. EVERFI, along with our dedicated partners, will transform the landscape of communities domestically and soon globally, through education, for many years to come."
About EVERFI
EVERFI is the leading education technology company that provides learners of all ages education for the real world through innovative and scalable digital learning. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 19 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, and Rethink Education, and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 4,300 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states and Canada. EVERFI was recognized by The Washington Post as one of the Best Places to Work in 2018. To learn more about EVERFI visit Everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.
CONTACT:
Sonya Udler
Chief Communications Officer
202-899-5728
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everfi-names-ellen-patterson-chief-operating-officer-300779055.html
SOURCE EVERFI Inc.
