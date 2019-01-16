New MariaDB Platform X3 Now Available in the Cloud as a Managed Service

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
MENLO PARK, Calif. and HELSINKI, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MariaDB® Corporation today announced the general availability of MariaDB Platform X3, the first open source database that unites transactional and analytical workloads at scale, and a new MariaDB Managed Service supporting public and hybrid cloud deployments. MariaDB Platform X3 is tailored to a world where businesses need to monetize more of their data in practical ways and in real time.
"Public cloud service offerings have fallen short in helping companies succeed across their diverse cloud and on-prem environments," said Michael Howard, CEO, MariaDB Corporation. "Unlike Amazon RDS and Aurora, MariaDB delivers a wide range of flexibility for our customers. Flexibility in the types of workloads supported, in how MariaDB is deployed, in how the database is configured, and now with MariaDB Platform X3, the flexibility to use any combination of transactions and analytics. Nothing else comes close."
The traditional data management approach divides infrastructure into transactional (OLTP) systems and analytical (OLAP) systems. This approach creates complexity. It mandates two administrative environments. It prohibits fast insights on transaction data at scale. It also prevents application users from seeing and querying historical data. MariaDB Platform X3 brings together MariaDB TX and MariaDB AX in one platform that can uniquely scale out transactions or analytics to support business growth goals. With a single unified product, MariaDB Platform X3 reduces complexity and increases operational and analytical efficiency, giving application users full visibility and analytical access to historical data.
Raising the Bar for Relational Database Service: MariaDB Managed Service
To help customers take their cloud strategies to the next level, MariaDB has launched a Managed Service for public and hybrid cloud deployments. The MariaDB Managed Service goes beyond standard database implementation, backup and recovery, and regular upgrades by providing proactive monitoring, migration, schema changes, query optimization, performance tuning and security updates. Leveraging MariaDB's cloud architects and certified remote database administrators to deliver complete around-the-clock coverage, the MariaDB Managed Service ensures that customer databases are running optimally, that databases are tuned properly to save on unnecessary cloud infrastructure costs and that technical experts can always be reached in real time. Unlike cloud vendors that limit technical support to database operations issues, MariaDB Managed Service goes the extra mile to accurately diagnose issues, identify root causes and work with customers to prevent recurrent problems. The Managed Service offers three best practice starter configurations for transactions, analytics (standalone or to complement an existing on-prem transactional implementation) or hybrid transactional/analytical (HTAP).
MariaDB Platform X3 and the MariaDB Managed Service are available now. To learn more, join the upcoming webinar or attend MariaDB's annual user conference, MariaDB OpenWorks on February 25-27, 2019 in New York for live demos and technology deep dives.
Supporting Quotes
"SQL has been and will continue to be the preferred method for storing business data," said James Curtis, Senior Analyst, Data Platforms and Analytics, 451 Research. "While this is unlikely to change, it's clear that SQL engines will need a complementary distributed solution that enables data to be analyzed and scaled. MariaDB's Platform X3 looks to check all of the boxes with a hybrid processing platform offering for enterprises that scales."
"Over the last year, we reached a critical point with our database infrastructure, storing so much transactional data that it impacted our ability to support certain features, including web analytics where we had to limit the historical data we use to just the last four months," said Germán Castro Pérez, Chief Technology Officer, QBerg. "By bringing MariaDB's analytical solution together with our MariaDB transactional environment, we were able to store a considerably larger volume of historical data for analytics, with ample room for more still, and we greatly decreased overall processing time. Using MariaDB as a platform to connect our transactions and analytics has given us the ability to offer a new level of excellence to our customers."
"At GiG Sports, we use a mix of cloud and on-prem with MariaDB fully managing the databases for rapid betting data," said Alan Aquilina, Head of Software Development, GiG Sports. "We used MariaDB to deploy and manage our critical database infrastructure in the cloud and on-prem. MariaDB's team was instrumental so we could launch quickly ahead of the World Cup and continue to give us the peace of mind that our databases are running at their best."
About MariaDB Corporation
MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most – rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional or analytical use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, The Home Depot, ServiceNow and Verizon – MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB™.
