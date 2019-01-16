Livongo Continues Leadership Expansion with Appointment of New Chief Marketing and Chief Medical Officers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livongo Health, the leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced it has appointed Courtnee Westendorf as its Chief Marketing Officer and promoted Dr. Bimal Shah to Chief Medical Officer. These appointments are the latest in a series of recent key executive appointments to add to its experienced management team to support the company's continued growth and market expansion. More than 700 of the largest, most innovative self-insured employers along with 4 of the top 7 health plans, leading health systems, and the two largest pharmacy benefit managers use Livongo's platform to help people across the nation better manage their chronic conditions.
As Chief Marketing Officer, Westendorf will oversee all brand, communications, marketing, events, and digital activities for Livongo. She will report to Livongo's President, Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. Through her successful 25-year career in consumer marketing, Westendorf brings a unique perspective and broad skill set to Livongo. Westendorf most recently served as the Oakland Raiders Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining the Raiders, Westendorf served as Vice President of Marketing for Intel, redefining marketing partnerships for the company through unique engagements with some of the world's leading sports properties. At Disney, she was Vice President of Consumer Marketing, responsible for developing and executing all go-to-market strategies for the Disney Interactive Media Group. Westendorf started her marketing career at Apple, where for more than ten years she led launch activities, brand management and consumer partnerships in support of the company's launches of the iMac, iTunes, iPod, and iPhone and the iOS ecosystem.
Dr. Shah most recently served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy for Livongo, leading the successful launch of the company's Hypertension offering. Previously, Dr. Shah was the Chief Medical Officer for Emerging Technology and Informatics at Premier Inc. and served on the faculty at both the Department of Medicine and Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. He holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University. Dr. Shah completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Stanford University and remains on faculty at Duke as a practicing non-invasive cardiologist.
"We are excited to have a leading marketing executive like Courtnee join Livongo given her background building and expanding some of the world's iconic brands," said Glen Tullman, Executive Chairman of Livongo. "With the addition of Courtnee and promotion of Dr. Shah as our new Chief Medical Officer, Livongo continues to expand our leadership capacity and strength to meet the rapidly growing market demand for our Applied Health Signals solutions."
In 2018, Livongo announced a new category of technologies and capabilities, Applied Health Signals, that for the first time combines data science, behavior enablement, and clinical impact to reinvent the healthcare experience for people with chronic conditions. Most people living with chronic conditions are not concerned about devices, big data, or analytics. Instead, they want a better experience that makes it easier to stay healthy with fewer tasks, and better information they can act on. As a leader in the Applied Health Signals category, Livongo gathers substantial amounts of data, turns it into actionable, personalized information, and offers it to health consumers at the right moment resulting in measurable behavioral change.
"Livongo has become the leading Applied Health Signals company with solutions to address the full axis of cardiometabolic conditions, including diabetes prevention along with weight, diabetes, and hypertension management. Dr. Shah has played a critical role in the development of our clinical solutions that are helping reinvent the chronic-condition experience," said Dr. Schneider.
About Livongo
Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals, empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. Livongo's team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals. Livongo is the first company at the intersection of data science, behavior enablement, and clinical impact with the technologies and capabilities to Silence Noisy Healthcare™. Our approach is leading to better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livongo-continues-leadership-expansion-with-appointment-of-new-chief-marketing-and-chief-medical-officers-300779118.html
SOURCE Livongo Health
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST