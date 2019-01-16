FlexJobs Announces the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today FlexJobs released its annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019. This list is based on an analysis of over 51,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database to identify the top 100 companies with the highest number of remote job openings during 2018. To be considered, the jobs offered by these companies had to be remote-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.
Remote jobs in sales have increased, surpassing education as the third most represented career field on the list. The healthcare and computer/IT industries continue to offer the most remote-friendly jobs, with sales and customer service remote jobs also in high demand. Overall, these 100 companies represent more than 15 industries and are headquartered across 11 different countries.
"As we saw in the latter part of 2018, we expect 2019 to continue to be a job seeker's market where companies will need to offer flexible/remote benefits to remain competitive and attract and retain the best talent," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "As this list demonstrates, companies of all sizes and across all industries can adopt work-from-home and flexible work policies to meet the changing demands of the workforce," Sutton concluded.
Appen earned the number one spot on the 2019 Top 100 list, with companies such as VIPKID, Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group among the top 10 companies with the highest number of remote jobs posted in 2018. Some, such as Cisco, Abbott, and Sanofi are newcomers to FlexJobs' annual Top 100 list, while others, such as Hilton, Williams-Sonoma, and Intuit were also on last year's list. Dell, Salesforce, and Humana have been featured on the list since 2014, showing their ongoing commitment to including remote work in their strategies.
"At Humana, our commitment to health and well-being begins in the workplace," said Douglas Edwards, Vice President of Workplace Solutions. "As a company, we're continuing to support more flexible work arrangements—from flex time to remote accommodations— so that our associates are empowered to work in an environment where they can be their best self. Not only is this a way to retain and attract best-in-class talent, it's also essential to drive our business strategy forward."
The top seven career fields, followed by examples of companies on the 2019 Top 100 list hiring for remote jobs are:
1. Computer and IT: SAP, Red Hat, Salesforce
2. Medical and Health: Magellan Health, CVS Health, BroadPath Healthcare Solutions
3. Sales: Hibu, Enterprise Holdings, Philips
4. Education and Training: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson, EF-Education First
5. Customer Service: Concentrix, Liveops, Sutherland
6. Finance: Fiserv, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase
7. HR & Recruiting: ADP, Kelly Services, Robert Half International
10 of the fastest-growing remote career categories are Math & Economics, Insurance, Nonprofit & Philanthropy, Mortgage & Real Estate, Marketing, Engineering, Project Management, Science, Legal, and Pharmaceutical. While a wide variety of jobs can be done from home, the 20 most popular work-from-home job titles include accountant, engineer, teacher, writer, consultant, program manager, project manager, customer service representative, business development manager, and account manager.
To view the entire 2019 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-in-2019
or contact Katie Gilronan at kgilronan(at)flexjobs.com.
We'll be hosting the Remote Work Virtual Job Fair on February 7th where job seekers will get to chat with many employers on this year's Top 100 list like Hilton, VIPKID, BELAY, and Concentrix about their remote job openings! This event is open only to FlexJobs members, so if you'd like to join the event and experience the many benefits of membership, you can join today using this discount code for up to 30% off: JOBFAIR.
Employers interested in a hiring booth at the Virtual Job Fair can register today to guarantee your spot with thousands of motivated and qualified job seekers. The FlexJobs Remote Work Virtual Job Fair is an exclusive opportunity to fill your most pressing Q1 hiring needs, recruit in a cost-effective way, increase brand awareness, and build your talent community. Booth spaces are limited so register today!
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. With flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time, FlexJobs offers job seekers a safe, easy, and efficient way to find professional and legitimate flexible job listings. Having helped over 3 million people in their job searches, FlexJobs has appeared on CNN and Marketplace Money and in TIME, Forbes, Fortune, and hundreds of other trusted media outlets. FlexJobs' founder and CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of remote working and work flexibility. Sutton is also the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote, and distributed teams.
SOURCE Flexjobs.com
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST