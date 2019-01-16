FlexJobs Announces the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today FlexJobs released its annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019. This list is based on an analysis of over 51,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database to identify the top 100 companies with the highest number of remote job openings during 2018. To be considered, the jobs offered by these companies had to be remote-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time.

Remote jobs in sales have increased, surpassing education as the third most represented career field on the list. The healthcare and computer/IT industries continue to offer the most remote-friendly jobs, with sales and customer service remote jobs also in high demand. Overall, these 100 companies represent more than 15 industries and are headquartered across 11 different countries.

"As we saw in the latter part of 2018, we expect 2019 to continue to be a job seeker's market where companies will need to offer flexible/remote benefits to remain competitive and attract and retain the best talent," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "As this list demonstrates, companies of all sizes and across all industries can adopt work-from-home and flexible work policies to meet the changing demands of the workforce," Sutton concluded.

Appen earned the number one spot on the 2019 Top 100 list, with companies such as VIPKID, Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group among the top 10 companies with the highest number of remote jobs posted in 2018. Some, such as Cisco, Abbott, and Sanofi are newcomers to FlexJobs' annual Top 100 list, while others, such as Hilton, Williams-Sonoma, and Intuit were also on last year's list. Dell, Salesforce, and Humana have been featured on the list since 2014, showing their ongoing commitment to including remote work in their strategies.

"At Humana, our commitment to health and well-being begins in the workplace," said Douglas Edwards, Vice President of Workplace Solutions. "As a company, we're continuing to support more flexible work arrangements—from flex time to remote accommodations— so that our associates are empowered to work in an environment where they can be their best self. Not only is this a way to retain and attract best-in-class talent, it's also essential to drive our business strategy forward."

The top seven career fields, followed by examples of companies on the 2019 Top 100 list hiring for remote jobs are:

1. Computer and IT: SAP, Red Hat, Salesforce

2. Medical and Health: Magellan Health, CVS Health, BroadPath Healthcare Solutions

3. Sales: Hibu, Enterprise Holdings, Philips

4. Education and Training: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson, EF-Education First

5. Customer Service: Concentrix, Liveops, Sutherland

6. Finance: Fiserv, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase

7. HR & Recruiting: ADP, Kelly Services, Robert Half International

10 of the fastest-growing remote career categories are Math & Economics, Insurance, Nonprofit & Philanthropy, Mortgage & Real Estate, Marketing, Engineering, Project Management, Science, Legal, and Pharmaceutical. While a wide variety of jobs can be done from home, the 20 most popular work-from-home job titles include accountant, engineer, teacher, writer, consultant, program manager, project manager, customer service representative, business development manager, and account manager.

To view the entire 2019 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-in-2019

or contact Katie Gilronan at kgilronan(at)flexjobs.com.

