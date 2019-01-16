BridgeWave to Provide Fiber-Capacity Wireless Connectivity to Liberty Island and the New Statue of Liberty Museum™

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BridgeWave Communications, a leader in next-generation wireless backhaul systems, today announced that it has provided its Flex4G-10000, which delivers true fiber capacity and performance, to The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. to extend high speed connectivity from Ellis Island to Liberty Island and the new Statue of Liberty Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2019. The Flex4G-10000 provides the Foundation with the backhaul capacity required to support Wi-Fi connectivity for more than 4.3 million people who visit Liberty Island annually. It will also provide connectivity to the new Statue of Liberty Museum – which is the first construction in many decades on the island – and which will host up to 25,000 visitors per day. When the new museum opens, it will allow millions more visitors to enjoy the Statue of Liberty experience and be inspired by her history and message of freedom and opportunity.
"We are grateful for BridgeWave's support, which will enable visitors to share their experiences over the Internet without delay – including sharing HD video of the iconic Statue of Liberty, the new Museum, and the Lower Manhattan skyline as seen from Liberty Island," said Lawrence Estevez-Smith, Director of Information Technology, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. "BridgeWave's multi-gigabit system provides the capacity and performance we need wirelessly, and without the prohibitive costs and time delays of fiber."
"As a U.S.-based company, we are honored to provide our flagship 80GHz system to help the Foundation extend its high speed connectivity from Ellis Island to the Statue of Liberty and the new Museum," said Sanjay Nagpal, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks, BridgeWave Communications, and SAGE SatCom. "The freedom we enjoy is embodied by the Statue of Liberty, and the opportunity to be a part of the visitor experience through the wireless connectivity our Flex4G-10000 enables is quite special."
The BridgeWave Flex4G-10000 is a market leader in 80GHz systems with hundreds of links deployed worldwide. It offers fiber capacity and performance, dramatically lowers capital costs, provides 256-bit AES encryption for highest data security, and provides the highest system gain in the industry to ensure maximum throughput at the longest distances. The system delivers 9.7Gbps full-duplex data throughput in a single, zero-footprint all-outdoor solution and can quickly and easily scale from 9.7Gbps to 19.4Gbps (2+0 configuration) to meet future bandwidth requirements.
BridgeWave systems provide a fast, easy, and inexpensive way to extend backhaul networks without the cost, time, and complexity of new or leased fiber. In addition to our 80GHz flagship system, the Flex4G-10000, BridgeWave offers the Flex4G-LITE, delivering up to 3Gbps full duplex, and the entry-level Flex4G-1000, delivering up to 1Gbps full duplex. BridgeWave also offers Navigator microwave systems supporting the 6-42GHz frequency bands, and which are built on the company's proprietary, custom RF and modem ASICs. Navigator systems deliver features previously unavailable in any microwave radio and dramatically change the economics of microwave point-to-point links.
About The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc.
The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 1982 to raise funds for and oversee the historic restoration and preservation of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. For more than 35 years, the Foundation has collaborated with the National Park Service/U.S. Department of the Interior in what has become the most successful public-private partnership in U.S. history, having raised nearly $1 billion. In addition to restoring the monuments, the Foundation created museums on both islands, The American Immigrant Wall of Honor®, the American Family Immigration History Center® and The Peopling of America Center®, which in 2015 transformed the museum on Ellis Island into the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. The Foundation is now overseeing the fundraising and construction of the new Statue of Liberty Museum scheduled to open in 2019. The organization's endowment has funded over 200 projects that support of these national treasures.
About BridgeWave Communications
BridgeWave Communications provides high-capacity microwave and millimeter wave backhaul and wireless connectivity solutions to operators, carriers, service providers, governments, and private enterprises. With over 40,000 systems deployed in more than 60 countries, the company's innovative solutions have been entrusted by customers to enable highly reliable and secure, high-capacity, gigabit connectivity while reducing operating costs relative to fiber. Founded in 1999, BridgeWave is headquartered in San Diego, California, and is now a part of REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, which has designed, manufactured, and shipped over one million radios to customers worldwide. For more information about BridgeWave, visit https://bridgewave.com/.
SOURCE PRWeb House E-Commerce
