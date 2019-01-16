World Finance Names Allegro Best CTRM Company

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LONDON, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegro Development Corp., the global leader in commodity trading and risk management software and advanced analytics, today announced it has been named the 'Best CTRM Company' in the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards. World Finance Oil and Gas noted Allegro's vision of market, analytics capabilities, product innovation, and customer satisfaction as key criteria in its selection process.
The oil and gas industry is experiencing unprecedented market uncertainty, coupled with a significant increase in technological advancements. As the market continues to evolve and expose businesses to both seen and unforeseen risks, leading industry participants are turning to Allegro's next-generation commodity trading and risk management software with advanced analytics capabilities to manage the breadth of their portfolios.
"Now, more than ever, oil and gas businesses require the tools to quickly and effectively respond to market changes and the resulting threats that emerge," said Terrence Johnson at World Finance. "Allegro's extensive market expertise and continual investments in product innovation provide customers with a platform for enhanced portfolio management and well-managed, profitable growth. This is why the world's top oil and gas companies are choosing Allegro, and ultimately why we named it 'Best CTRM Company' in the World Finance Oil and Gas Awards."
Allegro has been the industry's leading innovator and product leader in the ETRM and CTRM software market for more than 30 years.
"The Allegro team and I are excited to accept the World Finance Oil and Gas 'Best CTRM Company' award," said Frank Brienzi, CEO, Allegro. "This award is testament to the fact that Allegro's CTRM solutions have always been unsurpassed; and we are keeping it that way by continually investing in product development, innovation and customer support. Our recent acquisition of FEA, for example, further differentiates and adds value to our solutions by providing advanced analytics capabilities. The future is bright for Allegro, and I look forward to continuing to deliver the utmost value to our customers around the world."
About World Finance
To find out more about the Oil and Gas Awards, 2018, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now. http://www.worldfinance.com
World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers.
About Allegro Development Corporation
Allegro is the global leader in commodity management software for companies that buy, sell, produce or consume commodities. For over 30 years, Allegro has delivered position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance through a forward compatible, next-generation architecture that is built for your business. Allegro's proven CTRM software innovation and flexibility, coupled with a strong global network of industry partners, makes its solutions the best on the market for full commodity portfolio management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Allegro has offices in Houston, Dubai, Jakarta, Singapore, London, and Zurich. To learn more, visit http://www.allegrodev.com.
SOURCE Allegro
