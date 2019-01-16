Semtech to Sponsor and Keynote at Upcoming The Things Conference in Amsterdam

|By Business Wire
January 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that it will be the Platinum sponsor of the upcoming The Things Conference, as well as providing several speakers to present on its LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology). The conference is hosted by The Things Network (TTN) in Amsterdam from January 31 through February 1, and is expected to be the largest LoRaWAN™-focused conference of the year.
“TTN enables developers globally to rapidly build solutions which leverage the low power, long range and flexible deployment strengths of LoRaWAN, unleashing their creativity and delivering significant value to their customers across an incredible range of different use cases. Semtech shares TTN’s belief in the power of the IoT developer ecosystem to drive innovations,” said Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Semtech’s LoRa Technology enables innovative solutions for both ordinary and complex challenges, and has successfully been deployed in thousands of real world use cases.”
The key points of Semtech’s presentations are expected to empower developers, system integrators, technical decision makers, and IoT enthusiasts to invest in the future of LoRa Technology and continue to utilize the technology to create innovative use cases. LoRa-based platforms have been successfully deployed into a wide variety of verticals, in some cases saving customers up to 25% in water leak prevention for commercial buildings, approximately 30% in energy cost in smart homes and about 20% in cost savings for gas metering.
Semtech Speakers at The Things Conference 2019
- Nicolas Sornin, an inventor of LoRa Technology and Semtech CTO, will discuss LoRa Technology’s creation and how he believes it will continue to develop in the future.
- Alistair Fulton, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will focus on the evolution of the IoT market, and the role of the LoRaWAN protocol. He will highlight the role Semtech will play in enabling developers to build solutions that delight customers and deliver tangible return on investment, alongside building an ecosystem which positions LoRaWAN as the de facto choice for IoT.
- Richard Lansdowne, Sr. Director of Cloud Services in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will review how Semtech leverages services to break down the complexities of bringing key solutions to a broader audience, lowering the barriers to entry, as well as the costs.
- David Armour, Strategic Marketing Manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group, will discuss the features and advantages of each LoRa ICs, and how to select the best match for your application’s needs.
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training, as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “expected to,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
