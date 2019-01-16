CommAgility and Aricent Collaborate to Create LTE Macro eNodeB Solutions for Network Equipment Providers

|By Business Wire
January 16, 2019
CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT), announces that it has been chosen by Aricent, a global design and engineering company, as a partner to develop LTE eNodeB solutions for Network Equipment Providers (NEPs). The LTE solutions developed under the partnership will consist of software intellectual property (IP) and services. These solutions will mean that NEPs can significantly reduce their development costs and mitigate risks to launch LTE eNodeB products to market faster.
Aricent has leveraged software frameworks of Layer 3 and Layer 2 protocol stack and licensed CommAgility’s PHY software, which delivers a complete LTE Physical Layer for macro cells. The software is designed on Texas Instruments’ KeyStone II System on Chips (SoCs), which provide a powerful processing platform. Aricent will also be taking advantage of CommAgility’s world-class support, and its ability to customize software for specific applications.
N. Mohan Rangan, Chief Engineering Officer at Aricent, said: “CommAgility is one of the leading PHY software developers for Texas Instruments SoCs, backed up by expert support and worldwide presence. With CommAgility as eco-system partner for PHY software on the TI platform, we have been able to create pre-integrated LTE eNodeB solutions that exceed the requirements of network equipment manufacturers, and we look forward to creating pre-integrated SoC based 5G solution.”
Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility, said: “With more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Aricent provides a broad range of industry-leading services, capabilities and software frameworks for network equipment manufacturers, which makes them unique. We are delighted to work with them on new 4G and 5G solutions.”
SmallCellPHY is available in two variants – as a Reference Chain, and a version for Texas Instruments’ small cell SoCs. Compliant with 3GPP standards, it is entirely software-defined, to increase flexibility and scalability. SmallCellPHY is optimized for low memory, processing power, and power consumption, and provides innovative algorithms such as advanced scheduling.
For more information please contact CommAgility at +44 1509 228866, [email protected] or https://www.commagility.com/.
About Aricent
Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. We help our clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission critical issues through customized solutions. For decades, we have helped companies do new things and scale with intention. We bring differentiated value and capability in focused industries to help transform products, brands and companies. Based in San Francisco, frog, the global leader in innovation and design, is a part of Aricent. Aricent is a part of the Altran Group.
Learn more about Aricent at www.aricent.com.
About Altran
Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.
CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company, is an award-winning developer of embedded signal processing and RF modules, and LTE PHY/stack software, for 4G and 5G mobile network and related applications. CommAgility designs the latest DSP, FPGA and RF technologies into compact, powerful, and reliable products based on industry standard architectures. CommAgility’s LTE software for mobile devices and wireless infrastructure includes physical layer and protocol stack for small cells, physical layer and protocol stack for terminals, an advanced scheduler for small cells, and IP development in the areas of advanced PHY algorithms in multi-core SDR platforms.
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005190/en/
