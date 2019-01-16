Arkansas State Hospital Chooses Medsphere Healthcare IT Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
January 16, 2019 08:01 AM EST
Medsphere Systems Corporation, the leading provider of affordable and interoperable healthcare information technology (IT) solutions and services, today announced that the company has reached an agreement with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to implement Medsphere healthcare IT solutions in the Arkansas State Hospital (ASH). Based in Little Rock, ASH is an acute psychiatric inpatient facility with 222 beds across three areas of care: general adult, forensic, and adolescent.
"We were looking for a healthcare IT system that served the clinical needs of patients and providers,” said ASH CEO Jay Battle. “CareVue Cloud checks all the boxes. We’re excited about the clinical and behavioral health-specific functionality of Medsphere’s customized solutions and how these solutions can enhance our ability to meet our mission.”
At ASH, Medsphere will implement the company’s CareVue Cloud electronic health record (EHR) and RCM Cloud revenue cycle management solution. Implemented together as software as a service (SaaS) solutions, CareVue Cloud and RCM Cloud provide a full suite of clinical, revenue cycle and financial components available through Amazon Web Services.
“We’re proud of this partnership with the Arkansas State Hospital, especially as it represents support for clinicians providing last-line-of-defense healthcare,” said Medsphere president and CEO Irv Lichtenwald. “Medsphere and ASH both believe that quality healthcare IT should not threaten spending on actual care, and we share a commitment to Arkansas citizens that their hard-earned tax dollars will positively impact hospital patients.”
Medsphere’s CareVue Cloud and RCM Cloud solutions for acute and behavioral health care give public hospitals like ASH the freedom to work with one healthcare IT partner for clinical, revenue cycle and financial functionality. Medsphere’s flexible payment model also gives public institutions like ASH the ability to pay for comprehensive healthcare IT in a manner that conforms with existing state payment models.
About the Arkansas State Hospital
The Arkansas State Hospital (ASH) is the only state operated acute psychiatric inpatient hospital. ASH’s mission is to provide psychiatric services that promote recovery in a safe and caring environment. The hospital is licensed by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and are accredited by Joint Commission (JC).
About Medsphere
Founded in 2002 and based in Carlsbad, Calif., Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to positively impact patient care by delivering award-winning healthcare IT solutions for providers of every size and budget. Medsphere’s inpatient portfolio includes CareVue, an integrated EHR system that incorporates clinical, financial, and patient accounting solutions, and RCM Cloud, a complete end-to-end revenue cycle management solution.
Using a vendor-independent approach to helping hospitals solve critical challenges, the Phoenix Health Systems division provides a host of healthcare IT services, including systems implementation, project management, remote service desk, end-user device management, application management and IT leadership. And Medsphere’s ChartLogic division offers a complete ambulatory suite including EHR, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Patient Portal.
Learn more about Medsphere at www.medsphere.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005098/en/
