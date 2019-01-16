Avaya A.I.Connect Ecosystem Expands with New Partners and Offers

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) today announced further expansion of its unique A.I.Connect ecosystem with new partners and partner offers, including an increased focus on incorporating new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its Unified Communications (UC) solutions. Knowmail and over.ai are the newly designated A.I.Connect partners with solutions aligned to Avaya’s overall UC and collaboration strategies. They join the broader Avaya ecosystem of companies collaborating on the use of AI and machine learning technologies for Unified Communications and Contact Center, including Verint, with whom Avaya recently expanded its partnership inclusive of additional AI-powered and Cloud solutions.

Avaya’s vision for AI in Unified Communications includes strengthening workforce productivity in four key ways:

Effortless Prioritization – enabling employees to deal with massive amounts of content such as email, IM, messages, and calls by intelligently prioritizing and responding to the most pressing items first.

– enabling employees to deal with massive amounts of content such as email, IM, messages, and calls by intelligently prioritizing and responding to the most pressing items first. Smart Communications – leveraging presence to enable “best choice first” and anticipating optimal channels for communications with peers and workgroups.

– leveraging presence to enable “best choice first” and anticipating optimal channels for communications with peers and workgroups. Streamlined Interactions – offering timely suggestions and voice activation of communication services, simplifying manual or point-and-click interfaces required by many different communications channel choices today.

– offering timely suggestions and voice activation of communication services, simplifying manual or point-and-click interfaces required by many different communications channel choices today. Optimized Decisions – Providing personalized visibility to complete, relevant data sets that is all too often lost from view or difficult to find.

“Avaya’s deep expertise in creating communications and collaboration experiences for enterprise workers leverages AI capabilities for natural language understanding and personal assistants. With the addition of new AI solutions from companies like Knowmail, over.ai and others, our A.I.Connect initiative continues to expand the ecosystem helping to provide optimal AI capabilities for strengthening workforce engagement across omnichannel communications,” said Eric Rossman, Avaya Vice President, Alliances and Partnerships.

“Avaya continues to aggressively position AI as a critical element of both the UC and Contact Center strategies offered to their clients,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research. “Building off the long-standing success of their DevConnect Program, Avaya’s A.I.Connect initiative allows them to capitalize upon the expertise of their ecosystem for a wide range of use cases, helping enterprises establish early leadership positions through the application of analytical and predictive capabilities enabled by AI and Machine Learning capabilities.”

Founded in 2014 with the mission to liberate employees from the agony of information overload, Knowmail supports effortless prioritization by providing a highly secure, personalized AI email productivity capability to Avaya’s Unified Communications clients, offering the user a choice of visual, voice, or mixed experiences.

“We’re excited to be part of Avaya’s A.I.Connect ecosystem, and to bring the power of personalized communications to the Avaya customer base,” said Haim Senior, CEO of Knowmail. “Through our relationship, Knowmail and Avaya are capable of delivering a wholly new productivity experience, offering email prioritization by urgency, along with predicted next-best-actions to increase focus, quickly get things done, save time, and stay organized, all within the Avaya Vantage desktop smart phone. This allows professionals more focus and flexibility in their workday, completing urgent tasks even before they can boot and login to their computer in the morning.”

over.ai is an AI-enabled voice platform that tackles complex tasks by embracing natural language processing technology and allowing end users to engage naturally, to create a fundamental shift in human-computer interactions. Evolving from point-and-click to listen-and-enable interactions, over.ai will bring voice-enabled AI that streamlines communications tasks on Avaya platforms through listening, understanding and learning from its own environment in real-time.

“Enabling organizations to enhance their user experience across every channel will have an enormous impact on productivity and communication,” said Noam Fine, over.ai CEO. “We’re excited to be able to link over.ai’s Voice AI Cognitive Services with Avaya solutions and make this a reality.”

In addition, Avaya continues to deepen its overall AI and Cloud strategy for the contact center with an expanded resale agreement with existing A.I.Connect partner Verint. Through this broader arrangement, Avaya customers are now able to obtain powerful AI-enabled solutions that deliver actionable insights across text and speech channels, plus key knowledge management, feedback and online community capabilities directly through Avaya and authorized Avaya channel partners.

About A.I.Connect

A.I.Connect is a consortium of companies dedicated to supporting and promoting the interoperability and value of artificial intelligence and machine learning within enterprise communications. Established by Avaya in 2017, the initiative creates a community of technology firms who can collaborate on creating the broadest set of technology options of AI capabilities for Avaya customers worldwide to deliver more engaging experiences to their own employees and end customers. More information on A.I.Connect can be found at www.avaya.com/aiconnect. Technology firms interested in joining the A.I.Connect ecosystem can request consideration through [email protected].

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected feature releases, statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005105/en/