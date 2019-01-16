Excelero Grows Revenues 4x In Record FY 2018

Excelero, a disruptor in software-defined block storage, concluded fiscal year (FY) 2018 on December 31 with a 4x increase in revenue compared to FY 2017 – which itself was 4x the revenues of FY 2016. The number of new customers for Excelero’s NVMesh® solution, which enables shared NVMe Flash at local performance, grew 3x compared to new customers in 2017. Excelero sold thousands of licenses to hyperscale Web giants during 2018, with its revenue split evenly between these “web monsters” and OEM-led deals by such global strategic partners as Supermicro and Lenovo, and savvy regional resellers and system integrators including Arcastream, CMA and Pixit Media who package Excelero’s solutions into total solutions for a variety of verticals.

As data centers transition from legacy infrastructure to vastly more efficient software-defined solutions, Excelero’s 2018 business results demonstrate the enormity of the next-generation storage opportunity, the wisdom of a 100% channels-driven selling approach, and the appeal of Excelero’s NVMesh solution.

“Excelero was designed to serve the Web giants, and that’s exactly what we did in 2018, and then some,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “We’re expanding our focus on Chinese and Japanese markets, where IT leaders also are seeing the ROI of deploying scale-out NVMe storage architectures – and we are already on track to make 2019 just as successful.”

Excelero’s FY 2018 results include:

Numbers – Excelero closed multi-million dollar deals in FY2018, driven by repeat business including one customer that made its fourth order. Its financial services sector business grew 4x, including sales to world-class global brands with vast hyperscale infrastructures for which Excelero’s NVMesh storage delivered the perfect missing piece. Revenue was evenly split between repeat business and new customers.

Backed by new strategic investment from Western Digital Capital in August 2018, Excelero continued to accelerate go-to-market initiatives and development in 2018. The company grew its engineering team by 50% last year, and projects an additional 50% staff expansion during 2019 in business and product development in the UK and US.

Accounts – During 2018 Excelero provided NVMesh for innovative new edge computing, high-performance computing, database as a service (DBaaS), GPU computing, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Given Excelero’s support for Open19, an evolving industry standard which began as a concept at LinkedIn and was built for edge computing, the company anticipates significant growth in edge computing deployments in 2019 as this $13 billion market takes off.

During 2018 a half-dozen feature films were produced more efficiently and in several cases to critical acclaim through Excelero’s deployments at post production legends such as Technicolor.

New Products – Excelero’s latest NVMesh 2 solution debuted in October 2018, lowering barriers to deploying shared NVMe storage across more end-user applications – with three sets of critical capabilities including support for traditional network technologies TCP/IP and Fibre Channel, giving NVMesh the widest selection of supported protocols and fabrics of software-defined storage platforms. NVMesh2 also added flexible protection levels for different application needs, and performance analytics. During 2018 Excelero also announced support for Mellanox’s BlueField™ SmartNIC adapters, enabling greater cost-efficiency by leveraging BlueField to further offload CPU resources and providing an OS-agnostic platform for running NVMesh on any OS supporting NVMe.

Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies – In April 2018 Excelero was included in the list of “Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies” by Gartner, Inc.

Patents and Awards – With its second patent award received in 2018 and 13 more patents pending, Excelero continues to innovate with fundamental technologies to heighten storage efficiency. Industry recognition for NVMesh continued, with the SVC 2018 Storage Project of the Year award and a Flash Memory Summit 2018 Best in Show award, both for Excelero’s implementation at teuto.net and shared jointly with Mellanox. In February 2018 NVMesh was named the Gold Medal winner in the Software-Defined Storage Product category of the 2017 Tech Storage Product of the Year award. The company was named to the 2018 CNBC Upstarts 100 and the 2018 Entrepreneur 360 lists.

About Excelero

Excelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for web-scale applications. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the Tech Giants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

Excelero’s NVMesh enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file system. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. NVMesh is deployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications and in Media & Entertainment post-production and HPC environments.

