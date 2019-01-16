Excelero Grows Revenues 4x In Record FY 2018

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 08:05 AM EST
Excelero, a disruptor in software-defined block storage, concluded fiscal year (FY) 2018 on December 31 with a 4x increase in revenue compared to FY 2017 – which itself was 4x the revenues of FY 2016. The number of new customers for Excelero’s NVMesh® solution, which enables shared NVMe Flash at local performance, grew 3x compared to new customers in 2017. Excelero sold thousands of licenses to hyperscale Web giants during 2018, with its revenue split evenly between these “web monsters” and OEM-led deals by such global strategic partners as Supermicro and Lenovo, and savvy regional resellers and system integrators including Arcastream, CMA and Pixit Media who package Excelero’s solutions into total solutions for a variety of verticals.
As data centers transition from legacy infrastructure to vastly more efficient software-defined solutions, Excelero’s 2018 business results demonstrate the enormity of the next-generation storage opportunity, the wisdom of a 100% channels-driven selling approach, and the appeal of Excelero’s NVMesh solution.
Click to Tweet: @ExceleroStorage grows FY 2018 revenue 4X over 2017, capping a record year as the #NVMe transition accelerates #Flash #datacenter http://bit.ly/2MbGxKs
“Excelero was designed to serve the Web giants, and that’s exactly what we did in 2018, and then some,” said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “We’re expanding our focus on Chinese and Japanese markets, where IT leaders also are seeing the ROI of deploying scale-out NVMe storage architectures – and we are already on track to make 2019 just as successful.”
Excelero’s FY 2018 results include:
Numbers – Excelero closed multi-million dollar deals in FY2018, driven by repeat business including one customer that made its fourth order. Its financial services sector business grew 4x, including sales to world-class global brands with vast hyperscale infrastructures for which Excelero’s NVMesh storage delivered the perfect missing piece. Revenue was evenly split between repeat business and new customers.
Backed by new strategic investment from Western Digital Capital in August 2018, Excelero continued to accelerate go-to-market initiatives and development in 2018. The company grew its engineering team by 50% last year, and projects an additional 50% staff expansion during 2019 in business and product development in the UK and US.
Accounts – During 2018 Excelero provided NVMesh for innovative new edge computing, high-performance computing, database as a service (DBaaS), GPU computing, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Given Excelero’s support for Open19, an evolving industry standard which began as a concept at LinkedIn and was built for edge computing, the company anticipates significant growth in edge computing deployments in 2019 as this $13 billion market takes off.
During 2018 a half-dozen feature films were produced more efficiently and in several cases to critical acclaim through Excelero’s deployments at post production legends such as Technicolor.
New Products – Excelero’s latest NVMesh 2 solution debuted in October 2018, lowering barriers to deploying shared NVMe storage across more end-user applications – with three sets of critical capabilities including support for traditional network technologies TCP/IP and Fibre Channel, giving NVMesh the widest selection of supported protocols and fabrics of software-defined storage platforms. NVMesh2 also added flexible protection levels for different application needs, and performance analytics. During 2018 Excelero also announced support for Mellanox’s BlueField™ SmartNIC adapters, enabling greater cost-efficiency by leveraging BlueField to further offload CPU resources and providing an OS-agnostic platform for running NVMesh on any OS supporting NVMe.
Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies – In April 2018 Excelero was included in the list of “Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies” by Gartner, Inc.
Patents and Awards – With its second patent award received in 2018 and 13 more patents pending, Excelero continues to innovate with fundamental technologies to heighten storage efficiency. Industry recognition for NVMesh continued, with the SVC 2018 Storage Project of the Year award and a Flash Memory Summit 2018 Best in Show award, both for Excelero’s implementation at teuto.net and shared jointly with Mellanox. In February 2018 NVMesh was named the Gold Medal winner in the Software-Defined Storage Product category of the 2017 Tech Storage Product of the Year award. The company was named to the 2018 CNBC Upstarts 100 and the 2018 Entrepreneur 360 lists.
Required Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Excelero
Excelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for web-scale applications. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the Tech Giants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.
Excelero’s NVMesh enables shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file system. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. NVMesh is deployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications and in Media & Entertainment post-production and HPC environments.
Follow us on Twitter @Excelerostorage, on LinkedIn or visit us at www.excelero.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005240/en/
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST