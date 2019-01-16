Fantasy Football Evolution Seeks Partners for $2 Billion Growth Opportunity in Season Long Fantasy Football

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 08:13 AM EST
STOCKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- $2 Billion Opportunity for Major Fantasy Football Hosting Operators
- Opportunity for NFL Celebrities to Compete with their Followers
- Opportunity for Technology Providers to expand their presence in the Fantasy Football Market
Since its re-launch in 2017, Fantasy Football Evolution (FFE), has become the fastest growing season long fantasy football competition in the USA. With its patented design that allows an unlimited number of players, it has broken through the 'twelve player barrier' that has been holding back the hosting operations of ESPN, Yahoo, NFL, CBS and others.
FFE is now seeking investors, marketing partners, agents and industry technology providers to participate in the transformation of the season long fantasy football market.
FFE will consider all collaborative deal structures to address this opportunity, including the complete sale of FFE with its game patent.
"The capability of the FFE platform to support an unlimited number of Private Competitions, each with an unlimited number of players, finally allows season long fantasy football operators to break through the 12 player barrier and more fully monetize their category! This unlocks $2 billion of value and as a consequence it will re-invigorate the currently stagnant season long fantasy football segment."
"With Draft Kings and Fan Duel refocusing their businesses on sports gambling, this leaves the season long fantasy football market ripe for profitable innovation."
Bernie Lodge, FFE CEO
This is an opportunity to monetize the season long fantasy football hosting opportunity currently provided free or at minimal cost by ESPN, Yahoo, NFL, CBS and others.
These industry operators host over 30 million season long fantasy football players. Each player privately spends an average of $50 to $100 in fees to local commissioners, totaling over $2.0 billion per year, none of which is captured by the major hosting operators in the industry! FFE provides a mechanism to capture this revenue, creating a new opportunity for the industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars!
FFE's successful proof of concept in 2017 and 2018 has demonstrated that fantasy football players will pay $29 per team for these benefits, with each player purchasing on average four teams. As prize monies are increased, these price points can be increased as well.
FFE is now seeking partners to expand its successful proof of concept competition across all 50 states and major countries in the world. Specifically, FFE is seeking the following partners:
1. Existing Industry Players
Who wish to access or replicate the FFE platform to further monetize their existing season long hosting consumer base. This could be structured as a licensing opportunity or as an equity transaction.
2. Marketing Partners/Agents
To recruit celebrities who wish to have fun playing season long fantasy football with their followers. Marketing Partner participation could be by share of equity or commission-based. See the FFE Leaderboard for examples in 2018.
3. Technology Partners
Are needed to scale up and harden the current FFE website to cope with the order of magnitude growth in volume as FFE takes advantage of the huge, untapped, season long fantasy football opportunity. Technology companies must have experience in the fantasy space and be willing to participate as equity partners with FFE.
In 2017 and 2018, FFE has successfully demonstrated its platform. It has five unique features that now enable this multi-billion dollar opportunity to be monetized:
- By breaking through the 12 player barrier, FFE answers the most important question of all - who really is the best fantasy football player?
- The FFE three-stage design is an inherently more interesting format than traditional fantasy football leagues, appealing to all levels of players from beginner to expert.
- Each player is simultaneously entered into state, country and global competitions at no extra cost, allowing access to much larger prize pools than can be offered by traditional 12 player season long leagues.
- FFE private competitions allow celebrities to compete in a season long fantasy football competition with an unlimited number of their followers.
- FFE private competitions allow individual players to compete in a season long fantasy football competition with an unlimited number of their friends and family.
Fantasy Football Evolution (FFE) is a division of BDL Penn Enterprises, LLC,
PO Box 334, Stockertown, PA 18083
Website: https://fantasyfootballevolution.com
Seven minute tutorial: https://youtu.be/cF6dUv_0yzM
The drafting experience: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeblDbkYPvM
CONTACT: Bernard Lodge, CEO, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fantasy-football-evolution-seeks-partners-for-2-billion-growth-opportunity-in-season-long-fantasy-football-300777917.html
SOURCE Fantasy Football Evolution
