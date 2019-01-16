SUSE Partners with Intel and SAP to Accelerate IT Transformation with Persistent Memory in the Data Center

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE® today announced support for Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory with SAP HANA®. Running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications, SAP HANA users can now take advantage of high-capacity Intel Optane DC persistent memory in the data center. Users can optimize their workloads by moving and maintaining larger amounts of data closer to the processor and minimizing the higher latency of fetching data from system storage during maintenance. Support for Intel Optane DC persistent memory, currently available in beta from multiple cloud service providers and hardware vendors, is another way SUSE is helping customers transform their IT infrastructures to reduce costs, deliver higher performance and compete more efficiently.
"Persistent memory technology will spark new applications for data access and storage," said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE CTO. "By offering a fully supported solution built on Intel Optane DC persistent memory, businesses can take greater advantage of the performance of SAP HANA. SUSE continues to partner with companies like SAP and Intel to serve customers worldwide who are looking to fuel growth by transforming their IT infrastructure. It is their needs that drive the direction of our innovation."
Alper Ilkbahar, vice president and general manager of the Non-volatile Memory and Storage Solutions Group at Intel, said, "Intel Optane DC persistent memory represents a new class of memory and storage technology architected specifically for data center usage. This new memory class is designed to enable cost-effective, large-capacity in-memory database solutions, help provide greater system uptime and faster recovery after power cycles, and deliver higher-performance cloud-scale applications. By working together with SUSE and SAP to bring this transformative technology to our customers, we can help enable them to take advantage of a whole new generation of applications and services that can deliver revolutionary capabilities for the datacentric era."
Martin Heisig, SAP HANA Technology Innovation Network, said, "The ability to deliver persistent memory for SAP HANA is a significant milestone in our ongoing relationship with SUSE and Intel. The SAP Digital Core is built on the concept of simplifying the infrastructure for increased productivity and real-time insights."
SAP HANA offers businesses of all sizes a high-performance database solution for their SAP applications. Customers using SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications running SAP HANA workloads on Intel Optane DC persistent memory can expect infrastructure cost savings alongside a reduction in management overhead. Because SAP HANA workloads run on Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise is currently the only solution to offer support for SAP HANA and Intel Optane DC persistent memory.
Support for Intel Optane DC persistent memory with SAP HANA workloads running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications is included in SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 Service Pack 4, which is now available worldwide. For more information about SUSE Linux Enterprise, visit www.suse.com/sles.
About SUSE
SUSE, a pioneer in open source software, provides reliable, software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions that give enterprises greater control and flexibility. More than 25 years of engineering excellence, exceptional service and an unrivaled partner ecosystem power the products and support that help our customers manage complexity, reduce cost, and confidently deliver mission-critical services. The lasting relationships we build allow us to adapt and deliver the smarter innovation they need to succeed – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.
Copyright 2019 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
