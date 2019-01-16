15 Years in Leading Remote Inspection Software Solutions

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
COLD SPRING, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudVisit is celebrating its 15-year anniversary in providing software solutions to multiple industries. Currently, CloudVisit offers project achievement software which enables remote inspection of critical industry assets, improving efficiency and quality control in inspections and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). CloudVisit currently serves the following industries:
o Aviation Maintenance: Project achievement software enables experts to remotely approve aircraft safety inspections.
o Energy Inspection Solutions: Project achievement software can be used to inspect critical assets in wind, solar, water and nuclear energy; hydrogen fuel cells; and natural gas.
o Remote Construction Inspection: Inspectors can use project achievement software to remotely inspect commercial and residential buildings and make sure each meets the American Disability Act (ADA) and zoning requirements.
o Transportation and Motor Vehicle Inspections: Remote motor vehicle inspections means quicker maintenance and repairs to ensure safety and quality control.
o Telecommunication Software as a Service: CloudVisit videoconference-based software promotes collaboration and optimizes workflow.
o Telemedicine and Telepsychiatry: CloudVisit's secure and scalable software enables doctors to provide examinations and diagnosis in both telemedicine and telepsychiatry.
o Maritime Vessel MRO: Project achievement software can be used to maximize quality control in maritime vessel maintenance, repair and overhaul.
CloudVisit's roots began in website design and custom software development for doctors and hospitals and evolved into a telemedicine videoconferencing-based service.
Remote Inspection Software Solutions Can be Used Across Many Industries
CEO and founder Daniel Gilbert noticed that many industries were dealing with similar types of problems: the obligation to increase safety, a scarcity of experts and the constant need to maximize efficiency and cut costs without sacrificing quality. He realized CloudVisit's software could mitigate these problems across multiple industries.
"Site locations are often less accessible in the telecommunications industry, and this is also true in the wind industry," he said. It takes time for inspectors to travel to remote locations and they must have multiple skillsets once there. Not only do they have to have the knowledge to perform inspections, but in the telecommunications industry, they often have to be physically able to climb the poles. The same applies for wind. The total height of a turbine can be 328 feet; the maintenance and inspection processes often require ropes and harnesses.
CloudVisit's project achievement software creates a division of labor so that experts can approve inspections remotely, reducing travel as well as overtime paid to on-site workers waiting for an inspector to arrive. Inspectors also do not need to be physically present at the site to climb poles or turbines. Instead, records of maintenance and upkeep are stored in the cloud, enabling a record of safety while increasing quality control in the inspection process.
"Industries think that their problems are unique, but really there are many similarities. And if there is a solution, then why not make it accessible to everyone?" Gilbert asked.
CloudVisit's Software Promotes Secure Collaboration
"The key is collaboration," Gilbert said. CloudVisit's project achievement software is designed to enhance communication so that decisions are made quicker and more efficiently. Using the software, on-site technicians can easily schedule high-definition video conferences with remotely based experts. These conferences can then be recorded and stored in the cloud. Images of the maintenance and repair process can be captured, marked up and stored in the cloud as well so that experts can find them at any time. Chats and audio recordings are also saved. This plethora of stored data enables experts to make faster decisions and increases the quality of inspection while decreasing the time each inspection takes.
Of course, with all this data in the cloud, CloudVisit has taken extreme measures to protect privacy and ensure security at every step. There are many security enhancements including multifactor authentication and numerous user roles and security permissions, as well as encrypted communications.
Celebrating 15 Years of Success
"It has been a journey," Gilbert noted. When he first founded CloudVisit, he didn't realize he'd developed a highly scalable and versatile platform that many industries are currently in need of. "We've learned a lot and we're excited to see what the next 15 years will bring."
CloudVisit provides quality assurance remote inspection software. This software enables experts to inspect projects from their office and can lead to reduced travel time and overtime paid to on-site workers waiting for the inspectors to arrive. CloudVisit software can be used by many industries, including construction, aviation, maritime, transportation, telemedicine and energy. CloudVisit Energy serves industries in wind, solar, water, nuclear, hydrogen fuel cell and natural gas. Our company is backed by 15 years of success in software programming, video conferencing and telecommunications with a proven record of excellence, efficiency and security. For questions about our leading quality control and inspection software or to request a no-obligation demo, call 845-809-5770.
