Marketing Agency Specialized in Capital Raising Joins KorePartners Ecosystem

|January 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KoreConX is proud to announce its most recent KorePartner, E5A Integrated Marketing. The New-York-based company specializes in marketing for capital raising, among other things.
E5A helps companies raising capital to target with precision all of the appropriate audiences, including qualified and accredited investors. Their experienced team uses logic and math-based planning combined with positioning and messaging to provide well-informed, interested prospects.
"When we think about the capital raising process, we don't see it just from the legal or financial point of view. We view the entire capital raising process as a whole and realize that the marketing element is a crucial part," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO at KoreConX. "We were looking for companies specialized in marketing for capital raises, but also ones that are in tune with all the transformations brought by the digital age. And we believe E5A is a perfect choice here."
"At E5A, we have years of experience in investor marketing and the fintech industry, enough to know that we need to move at a fast pace and evolve to remain leaders," said Andrew Corn, CEO at E5A. "And to be able to partner with KoreConX, a company that works with the latest blockchain technology, it is a great opportunity for us."
E5A Integrated Marketing has become part of the KorePartner ecosystem, a group of selected broker-dealers, secondary market platforms, capital markets platforms, lawyers, compliance, investor relations, accounting and marketing firms that support the KoreConX security token protocol and adhere to KoreConX governance standards. KoreConX's KorePartners are from around the globe and bring the necessary expertise that a company will need to launch a fully compliant security token in multiple jurisdictions.
About KoreConX
KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant tokenized securities worldwide.
To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.
KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.
http://www.KoreConX.io
KoreConX
Oscar A Jofre
oscar(at)koreconx(dot)io
