New Majesco Research Highlights Momentum in the Relationship Between InsurTech and Incumbent Insurers to Create Digital Insurance 2.0

Majesco (NYSE American: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced the release of a new thought leadership report, InsurTech: Energizing the Shift to Digital Insurance 2.0, based on new primary research Majesco conducted jointly with Silicon Valley Insurance Accelerator (SVIA) and Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA). The report provides an inside look into how leaders from InsurTechs, insurers, MGAs and solution providers see the opportunities and challenges in moving insurance innovation forward, particularly around their investments and ability to partner with incumbent insurers.

The report details the views of two distinct InsurTech segments: Insurer/MGAs, which focus on the entire insurance value chain, and Solution Providers, which provide specialized solutions or services for specific value chain areas. The research covered a wide range of issues to reveal how InsurTechs are helping shape the future of insurance.

“The research uncovered insights into why incumbent insurers’ futures depend on innovating their business models, processes, products and services, and why partnering with InsurTech can accelerate this,” remarked Denise Garth, SVP - Strategic Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation for Majesco. “By understanding the experiences, viewpoints, priorities, successes and failures of InsurTech innovators, we found potential opportunities for incumbents, including partnerships, unique solutions to complex operational issues, access to new customers and markets, and more.”

A key finding is the importance both segments place on partnerships and ecosystems, albeit with slightly different emphases: InsurTech Insurer/MGAs have higher involvement with other industry segments and Reinsurers, while Solution Providers are significantly more engaged with incumbent insurers and other InsurTechs. The involvement with other industry segments is an area that most incumbent insurers are not focused on and could place them at a competitive disadvantage.

“A key success factor in Digital Insurance 2.0 is the recognition that it’s no longer desirable or optimal to ‘go it alone' in a rapidly growing platform economy,” noted Brian Hemesath, Managing Director of GIA. “No individual company has all of the resources, time or capabilities required for success in this new era of insurance. Ecosystems provide a multiplier effect for growth.”

To succeed in a new digital era of insurance, incumbent insurers must aggressively begin to define their vision and path to Digital Insurance 2.0, leveraging the ideas and innovations of the InsurTech universe to reinvent their business model, products and services for a new era of insurance.

“Every insurance leader must become intimately familiar with the models, solutions and trends being driven by InsurTechs,” commented Mike Connor, CEO and Co-founder of SVIA. “Though not perfected yet, they are the shape of the customer centric, digitally connected ecosystem that the industry is to become.”

The thought leadership report is available to download on the Majesco website, or you can request a copy by emailing [email protected].

About Majesco

Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 160 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group / Employee Benefits are transforming their businesses with Majesco’s solutions. Our market leading software, consulting and services uniquely underpin the entire insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation opportunities. Majesco’s solutions include policy management, new business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management, distribution management, BI / analytics, predictive modeling, digital platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services, bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Majesco’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Majesco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: integration risks; changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection measures, licensing requirements and tax matters; technology development risks; intellectual property rights risks; competition risks; additional scrutiny and increased expenses as a result of being a public company; the financial condition, financing requirements, prospects and cash flow of Majesco; loss of strategic relationships; changes in laws or regulations affecting the insurance industry in particular; restrictions on immigration; the ability and cost of retaining and recruiting key personnel; the ability to attract new clients and retain them and the risk of loss of large customers; continued compliance with evolving laws; customer data and cybersecurity risk; and Majesco’s ability to raise capital to fund future growth.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Majesco cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Majesco or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Majesco disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005031/en/