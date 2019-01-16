HONOR Sees Strong Growth Amid Global Industry Decline

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 08:46 AM EST
Flagship HONOR View20 Soon to be Launched Globally, Paving the Way to a Powerful Start of 2019
HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, a leading smartphone e-brand, has cemented its leading industry position with strong growth in 2018, despite a global industry downturn. According to IDC[i], the global smartphone market recorded a 3.1% year-over-year decline in shipments in the first three quarters of 2018 but HONOR bucked that trend and achieved a 27.1% increase. HONOR now ranks first in market share in the mid and high-end online channel market for the same period.
"HONOR's unrivaled products with unbeatable value help us win support from our 100 million fans worldwide. We believe HONOR will soon meet our goal of becoming a 'Top 5' global smartphone brand within three years and 'Top 3' within five years. We have upgraded our branding this year with a new logo in moving colors accompanied by our slogan 'HONOR MY WORLD', and a new mission to create an intelligent world that belongs to the global youth. The new branding will continue to echo and further accelerate our business growth," said Mr. George Zhao, President of HONOR.
The Global Launch of the HONOR View20 will take place in Paris on January 22. The flagship embodies HONOR's latest innovation and creativity. Ever since its inception, HONOR has been making history on all fronts, leading the revolution for smartphones in Artificial Intelligence (AI), performance and product design.
HONOR's Evolution in AI
AI is and will remain the biggest game changer for the industry. According to a study conducted by PwC[ii], AI is predicted to contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030. Having recognized this major trend, HONOR has recently launched the ultimate AI smartphone camera for the HONOR View20. The device leverages the AI computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of the Kirin 980 chipset to collate the essence of multiple photos taken by the world-first 48MP rear camera (powered by the Sony IMX586 sensor) and create a 48MP AI ultra-high-definition image.
Over the years, HONOR has stunned the world with a succession of AI breakthroughs. In December 2016, HONOR launched the HONOR Magic, the first phone in the industry to feature an AI system "Magic Live" in a smartphone, to verify the ecosystem and learn how to collaborate with companies and help design apps for the cloud. A year later, HONOR took it to the next level and incorporated an AI chipset, the Kirin 970, into the HONOR View 10, enabling powerful scene recognition and self-learning capabilities. Also equipped with the same AI chipset, the HONOR 10 features a dual-lens AI 2.0 camera and an industry-first Semantic Image Segmentation technology that can recognize 500+ scenarios in 22 categories in real-time.
HONOR's Evolution in Performance
HONOR continually packs ground-breaking hardware and software upgrades in its smartphones to deliver a seamless performance for consumers. HONOR equipped the latest flagship HONOR View20 with Link Turbo, which leverages AI and big data to automatically analyze users' usage behavior and network conditions. This allows them to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi or 4G networks and boost downloading speed by adopting both networks simultaneously.
Additionally, HONOR released a series of high-end technology last year. The GPU Turbo, launched in June 2018, is a revolutionary hardware-software integration solution that dramatically increases the graphics processing power by 60% while reducing SoC (System on Chip) energy consumption by 30%. HONOR also launched the Liquid Cooling System, which is equipped with a nine-layer thermal design and a PC-grade liquid cooling pipe. It delivers 41% increase in heat dissipation and up to 10 degrees Celsius reduction in CPU temperature for handsets.
HONOR's Evolution in Product Design
HONOR prioritizes the design of its products for both functionality and aesthetics. HONOR View20 is the perfect combination of both. The HONOR View20 comes with HONOR's brand-new screen technology, All-View Display, which features a world-first, in-screen front camera design, and a vivid and dynamic V-shape color gradient design enabled by nanolithography technology.
HONOR has been leading the race to true full-view display from the very beginning, ever since adopting the 18:9 bezel-less screen for the HONOR 7X and the HONOR View10 in 2017. Not long after, HONOR launched the HONOR 10 with notched screen, further expanding the display area.
HONOR has dominated the stylish smartphone design space ever since it introduced the element of colors to smartphones with HONOR 8's Sapphire Blue in 2016 and HONOR 9's Glacier Grey in 2017. Then, HONOR went beyond solid colors and launched the HONOR 10 and the HONOR 10 Lite in ever-changing and flowing gradient colors, as well as the HONOR 8X that features a double texture.
About HONOR
HONOR is a leading smartphone e-brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.
For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/
https://twitter.com/honorglobal
https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/
https://www.youtube.com/c/honorofficial/
[i] International Data Corporation (IDC) (2018) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2018 Q3 from https://www.idc.com/tracker/showproductinfo.jsp?prod_id=37
[ii] PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (2018) Artificial Intelligence Predictions 2019 Report from https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/consulting/library/artificial-intelligence-predictions-2019.html
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/809207/HONOR_Fans_Fest.jpg
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST