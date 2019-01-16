InsideSales.com Named to Wealthfront's 2019 Career-Launching Companies List

|By Business Wire
January 16, 2019 09:00 AM EST
InsideSales.com, the only AI Sales Platform powered by Collective Intelligence, today announced that it has been named to the 2019 Wealthfront Career-Launching Companies List for the fourth consecutive year. Based on input from 14 premier venture capital firms, Wealthfront selects private technology companies with the momentum to become successful businesses, producing an annual list of employers with the greatest long-term prospects. InsideSales.com was once again recognized based on the company’s growth and commitment to career development and innovation.
“Setting yourself up for a successful career is one of the most important things you can do to achieve financial success,” said Andy Rachleff, CEO of Wealthfront. “Publishing this list of ideal places to start your career is one of the many unique things Wealthfront does as a financial advisor to radically improve our clients’ financial outcomes.”
“It’s critical to evaluate every career move with the same thoroughness as a venture capitalist evaluates an investment. After all, you are investing your time, energy and talents, so you should ensure the best possible return on that investment,” said Dave Boyce, chief strategy officer for InsideSales.com. “I advise young professionals to consider the T-B-D of every opportunity — the Tribe they will work with, the Brand’s future prospects, and the Domain they will master. At InsideSales.com we’ve fast-tracked many careers, giving graduates the chance to work with an accomplished tribe of business leaders, at a brand that is redefining the future of digital sales and marketing, using AI and data analytics.”
To prepare new hires for executive leadership, InsideSales.com created the Professional Development Program, now in its third full year. The program exposes graduates from Harvard, Stanford, Berkeley, Michigan, Notre Dame, Brigham Young, Wharton and other top schools to tracks on business leadership, product design and development, customer advisory, and project management training. The program also provides mentorship and guidance from executives with experience creating entire industries, helping new graduates develop the latest skills, and giving them the freedom to explore their own management style and techniques.
Graduates of the program have rapidly ascended the business ladder and now hold leadership positions at a respected tech unicorn, including:
- Cason Green joined InsideSales.com right out of business school after passing up a full-time offer at one of the largest businesses in the U.S. Within a few short years, Green expanded his role to Vice President of Customer Experience where he leads 70 professionals who provide product support and implementation services for InsideSales.com’s rapidly growing base of customers.
- Rachel Evans joined InsideSales.com less than three years ago as a Director of Customer Success, after serving as a customer support manager. After showing a talent for engaging with customers and running a business by the numbers, Evans was promoted to lead InsideSales.com’s customer success teams as Regional Vice President of Customer Success for the EMEA region.
- Sameer Manek joined InsideSales.com less than two years ago as a Data Science Lead after receiving his degree in Computer Science from Georgetown and his MBA from Harvard. With a passion for analyzing data to help customers improve sales performance, Manek has quickly risen through the ranks at InsideSales to take on the role of the Head of Data Science. Manek always knew he wanted a career applying machine learning to big data, but never expected to be leading the data science program for an AI services company this quickly.
To learn more about open positions at InsideSales.com, visit www.insidesales.com/company/careers/.
About the Wealthfront Career-Launching Company List
Wealthfront publishes an annual list of information technology companies where young people should start their careers. Joining the right company early in a career can unlock a world of opportunities and set professionals up for long-term financial success. But finding and pursuing the ideal company can be harder than it seems. To help professionals with the selection process, Wealthfront publishes an annual Career-Launching Companies List. For more information, visit https://blog.wealthfront.com/career-launching-companies-list
About InsideSales.com
InsideSales.com accelerates revenue growth by 30% with the only full-stack AI sales platform powered by Collective Intelligence–exclusive insights from 120 billion global buyer interactions. With Amazon-like buyer recommendations informed by the actions of billions of buyer behavior data points, InsideSales.com delivers unprecedented B2B buyer insights to triple productivity and improves the buyer experience. Fast-growth brands like Caesars Entertainment, Cisco, CenturyLink, T-Mobile, Fidelity Investments, West Corp., Broadridge, Ten-X, Waste Management, and others rely on InsideSales.com to deliver significant measurable improvements to sales and marketing visibility, productivity, and effectiveness.
