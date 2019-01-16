Siklu Appoints New Global Vice President of R&D

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Nahum Budin brings years of experience in building innovative technology solutions
FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu Inc., the market leader in mmWave wireless solutions, is proud to announce the addition of networking veteran Nahum Budin to the position of Vice President R&D. Nahum brings more than twenty years of experience in definition, development, integration and successful implementation of systems, technologies and products, while leading diverse multidisciplinary teams.
Prior to joining Siklu, Nahum served as VP R&D at Ornim Medical leading multidisciplinary R&D teams, a Department Manager at GOI, VP Product Development at Verint Systems, Director of Products Development at Avaya, VP R&D at OrAccess, and Co-Founder and VP R&D at Phonet Communication. Nahum brings a continuous record of pioneering new technologies and markets in fields such as HDSL, Voice Over IP (VoIP), IP based PBXs, Free Space Optic (FSO) systems, as well as Back-office software applications. Nahum holds a BSc degree in Electrical Engineering (Summa Cum Laude) and an MSc degree in Bio-Medical Engineering, both from the Tel-Aviv University.
"Nahum is a strategic corporate leader who brings a wealth of industry experience, executive management and expertise in building innovative technology solutions," said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "This is a great step forward in continuing to build a strong and vibrant R&D team at Siklu and expanding our reach in the Fixed Wireless Access market."
About Siklu
Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.
Press Contacts
Shiri Butnaru
Dave Sumi
Marketing Manager, Siklu
VP Marketing, Siklu
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siklu-appoints-new-global-vice-president-of-rd-300779288.html
SOURCE Siklu
