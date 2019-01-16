Consumer Health Tech Company Ciitizen™ Raises $17M in Series A Financing to Accelerate Data Platform Development and Commercialization

|By PR Newswire
January 16, 2019 09:00 AM EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciitizen, a consumer health tech company working to build the leading platform that helps patients collect, organize, and share their medical records digitally, has closed $17M in new funding in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz and included Section 32 and Verily. The company will use the proceeds to accelerate platform development and expand commercial operations. As part of the financing, Vijay Pande, General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz's Bio fund, will join the Ciitizen board of directors. Michael Pellini, Managing Partner at Section 32, and Andy Harrison, Head of Business and Corporate Development at Verily, will join the board as observers.
"Ciitizen uniquely understands the challenges cancer patients face - including the intense friction patients experience when managing their medical records in our current healthcare system," said Pande. "Using their deep insights, the Ciitizen team have developed sophisticated technology and tools that remove this friction, putting the power back in the patients' hands and literally saving lives."
The Series A financing follows a Seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz in July of 2018.
"The continued support from Andreessen Horowitz reaffirms the rapid progress we have already made and further validates our potential to significantly impact healthcare globally. Adding Section 32 and Verily to our effort further enhances our ability to transform the way patients engage with their health data," said Anil Sethi, CEO and Founder of Ciitizen, whose former company Gliimpse was acquired by Apple for its Health Records business. "Vijay (Pande) continues to set the standard in health-tech investing. Michael (Pellini) is a proven operator and leader, first as President and COO of Clarient and then as CEO of Foundation Medicine. Together with Andy (Harrison), they share our commitment to working on behalf of patients— ciitizens—to advance healthcare."
With continued development of the Ciitizen platform, the company is poised to release products that will make an immediate impact in healthcare.
"We are aggressively hiring to support release of products in partnership with select healthcare stakeholders that will immediately benefit patients—all driven by obtaining and organizing a patient's health data," said Premal Shah, COO and Co-Founder of Ciitizen. "Contrary to what is happening today, we want to facilitate patients gaining maximum direct benefit from what is rightfully theirs: their personal healthcare data."
In addition to launching the platform less than a year from the company's founding, Ciitizen initiated a weekly blog, The Voice of Ciitizens, that offers opinions from healthcare thought leaders on ways to address some of healthcare's most pressing challenges.
"We will always work to change healthcare for the benefit of patients, and we will continue to work with thought leaders and patient advocates in healthcare to do so," said Sethi.
ABOUT CIITIZEN
Ciitizen is a consumer health technology company whose mission is to give patients transparent control of their health data in a seamless and frictionless way.
For more information, visit ciitizen.com or follow @ciitizencorp
Ciitizen, the Ciitizen logo and Ciitizen Corp are trademarks and service marks of Ciitizen Corp. You are not permitted to use the Marks without prior written consent of Ciitizen Corp.
