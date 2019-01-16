Benefits and Challenges of InfoMart's Gender-Inclusive and Unbiased Screening Experience

|By PR Newswire
ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the last year, InfoMart--an expert in global background screening and identity verification-- offered employers a more inclusive candidate experience enabling job seekers to select an additional gender option in their technology platforms. In 2018, InfoMart expanded their ASAP Connect platform to include gender non-binary identifiers; this effort continues the company's pledge to improve and enhance the candidate experience for their screening clients' applicants. A positive candidate experience stays with an applicant even if they aren't selected for employment. This benefits future recruiting efforts, brand image, and reputation and is important not just for InfoMart but their clients as well.
InfoMart is leading the background check industry in developing a candidate platform that addresses the current needs and priorities of Human Resources. Allowing candidates to choose male, female, nonbinary, or other, InfoMart enables HR to accomplish the goal of unbiased and inclusive hiring.
The unbiased, inclusive background screening platform has wider adoption with InfoMart's global customer base, as non-binary identifiers have become legal commonplace in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, and many others.
The challenges in the United States have been multifaceted. Courthouses, state departments of motor vehicles, and other government agencies that provide data continue to limit options to male or female, though some states--such as Oregon and California--have opted to provide a third option. An additional challenge is the level of adoption in HRIS systems. Many of the HRIS platforms do not give employers the option to allow for any gender identifiers outside of the binary male and female.
InfoMart remains dedicated to an inclusive candidate experience. They continue efforts to partner and work alongside data providers and HRIS systems in efforts to perpetuate wide-based adoption of unbiased and inclusive background check options.
"Candidates' background screening experiences are a reflection of the mission and corporate mindsets of our clients, as well as InfoMart's," said InfoMart Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Tammy Cohen.
"When we design new technology or update processes, we first think about what enables our customers to find the best and most qualified candidates. We're ensuring that our candidates experience is efficient, positive, and inclusive," said InfoMart CEO Marco Piovesan.
As of now, only .01% of candidates screened in the past year selected a nonbinary option. This is low compared to the national average; around .6% of Americans identify as transgender or gender nonconforming. However, not all those who identify as nonbinary will likely be searching for jobs at the same time, nor will all of them being screened by InfoMart. However, we will continue to push for an unbiased and inclusive candidate experience. In the past 10 years, the amount of people who identify as gender nonconforming has doubled. As perceptions around gender change, businesses must adapt to create a fair and welcoming candidate experience for all.
About InfoMart
InfoMart has been revolutionizing the global background and identity screening industry for over 29 years, providing businesses the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. They develop innovative technology that modernizes talent onboarding, including a first-to-market biometric identity authentication application and a verified sanctions search. The WBENC-certified company is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, and they have achieved NAPBS accreditation in recognition of their consistent business practices and commitment to compliance with the FCRA. The company is dedicated to customer service, speed, and accuracy, and it has been recognized for its success, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship with over 40 industry awards. To Get the Whole Story on InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com, follow @InfoMartUSA, or call (770) 984-2727.
