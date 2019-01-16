Ellie Mae Announces Fannie Mae as Sponsor of Experience 2019 Developer Summit

|By Business Wire
|
January 16, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Ellie Mae® (NYSE:ELLI), the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced Fannie Mae as the sponsor of the Experience 2019 Developer Summit, a two-day track filled with highly technical content designed for software developers and data scientists during the Experience 2019 User Conference, March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California.
The Developer Summit offers best practices, strategies and techniques to help developers drive innovations across the Encompass Lending Platform® that increase automation, operational efficiencies and productivity for lenders. This year’s Experience conference theme, “Driving Innovation Home,” encourages attendees to take the digital mortgage journey while participating in exclusive training, sessions and networking geared toward helping lenders:
- Originate more loans through a better consumer engagement model and greater service differentiation
- Lower costs of origination by removing friction from the mortgage process and introducing technology to gain efficiencies
- Close loans faster, whenever and wherever
- Connect to the community of Encompass customers, partners and developers and participate in innovation
- Make better decisions faster, using data and insights
“The Ellie Mae Developer Summit enables collaboration between Ellie Mae and Fannie Mae as we bring API access to our shared customers,” said Henry Cason, senior vice president and Head of Digital Products for Fannie Mae. “Earlier this year we introduced Fannie Mae’s new Developer Portal to enable lenders and technology solution providers to easily plug into our data and technology solutions via APIs. And with developers innovating on the Encompass Lending Platform, we are speeding innovation, building a connected ecosystem and driving efficiencies for all participants.”
During the Developer Summit, attendees will hear keynotes from Robbie Bach, Former Chief Xbox Officer at Microsoft and Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist at Amazon Web Services. Additionally, the Developer Summit offers:
Developer Zone – Product experts will staff 1:1 demos and attendees can ask questions about product updates, discover new solutions or give experts direct feedback about product roadmaps.
Ellie Mae Marketplace – Learn how partners and ISVs are leveraging the Encompass Lending Platform to innovate and extend the Encompass ecosystem.
Developer Hands-on Training – Two-day Developer Certificate Workshop that provides comprehensive instruction, offered Sunday through Monday.
Developer Sessions – For developers only, these highly technical sessions will feature Ellie Mae engineers providing deep dives into roadmap, customization and development.
Developer Collaboration – Each session offers an extended opportunity to take a deeper dive into the session topic, ask questions, and get your hands on the subject matter for an in-depth developer experience.
With an expected audience of more than 3,500 mortgage industry professionals, this exclusive event gives attendees insights into current and future trends from thought leaders, enhanced skills to maximize investments in Ellie Mae’s Encompass digital mortgage solution and the latest information about consumer engagement, compliance, operations and technology from companies and individuals at the forefront of mortgage innovation.
“The Developer Summit at Ellie Mae’s Experience 2019 provides an excellent opportunity for developers to understand their opportunity to innovate in the mortgage industry and help grow their businesses, improve efficiencies and benefit homebuyers through improved experiences,” said Parvesh Sahi, senior vice president of Business Development, Ellie Mae. “We are excited about Fannie Mae’s sponsorship of the Developer Summit as it is a testament to the value of the Encompass Lending Platform ecosystem and the innovation it brings to bear that shapes the mortgage market.”
For more information about the Developer Summit, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/agenda/developer-summit
To register for Ellie Mae Experience 2019, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com
And to learn about sponsorship opportunities at Experience, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/sponsors-exhibitors/become-sponsor-exhibitor
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.
© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.
