UJET Announces Record Year and Exponential Growth of Contact Center Customer Service Platform

January 16, 2019
UJET, Inc., the company that’s reimagining customer support with multi-channel solutions that fully leverage smartphone era technology and intelligent automation, today announced it has closed 2018 as a record year, having achieved year-over-year sales growth of more than 500%. UJET demonstrated continued market strength and leadership in IoT and connected devices, retail, financial tech, and on-demand services.
“Business organizations around the world are beginning to realize the critical role customer service plays in establishing and maintaining brand loyalty. As a result, they’re making significant investments to improve the customer support experience (CX),” said Anand Janefalkar, Founder and CEO of UJET. “The most forward-thinking organizations are recognizing that the mobile-centric customer support journey will become one of the most critical elements in their CX mix.” He continued, “Today’s smart, tech-savvy consumers expect fast, easy, flexible, on-demand service – whether it is via voice, SMS or chat. Today, more often than not, this communication originates from a handheld device. The key is to provide an unparalleled, multi-modal experience, regardless of channel, for both the customer and the call center professionals. These design principles and user journeys are core to our architecture.”
Commenting on the past year, Janefalkar stated, “Based on our unique platform and unrivaled ROI, we have enjoyed a truly tremendous year across every facet of our business. Our customers realize an average of 30% reduction in license and usage costs while realizing additional benefits in operating ease, agent satisfaction, and customer satisfaction gains. We continue to dedicate ourselves, and make the investments necessary, to deliver premium contact center solutions that take full advantage of the ways new technology and automation can make our lives better.”
2018 Achievements
Product Innovation:
- Live Multi-Media Sharing Over Text Messaging – With live in-call texting, customers can exchange photos, videos, and screenshots with service and support professionals in real-time, making issue resolution faster and more efficient.
-
Customer
Support via SMS Texting, Mobile SDK, and Advanced Queue Routing
– Ensures faster, more convenient, completely frictionless support
experiences and resolutions via modern smartphone technology,
including:
- Mobile SDK Support Flow provides a customizable, navigable self service knowledge structure so users can more readily answer questions themselves, without the need to speak with an agent.
- Powerful new routing logic includes Cascading Groups for flexible call and chat distribution based on agent availability, geographic location and skill level; Percent Allocation to route calls and chats to groups based on predefined percent allocations for each group; and Queue Priority enabling managers to define priority values to selected queues.
Featured New Customers:
- Nest a Google company and the leading connected home brand, has implemented UJET’s software across its entire contact center network in all languages they support in order to modernize and futureproof its customer support communications.
- Postmates has a mission to transform the way goods move around cities by enabling anyone to have anything delivered on-demand. Postmates selected UJET for its multichannel experience and platform reliability. Postmates is expanding UJET across its Customer Support organization with a focus on improving the experience for its Customers and Agents.
- iZettle's commerce platform for small businesses in Europe and Latin America provides tools to get paid, sell smarter and grow your business. iZettle selected UJET for its high quality voice and easy to use IVR, with the ability to expand to other channels like web and eventually in-app.
Investment and Validation:
- $25 Million Series B Round Led by GV (formally Google Ventures) with participation from Citi Ventures, Kleiner Perkins and DCM Ventures – Secured investment, which brought total raised to date to over $45 million, which was/is being utilized to scale the business, add additional offices in the U.S., and open a EU headquarters.
Awards and Accolades:
- “Hot Vendors in Intelligent Contact Center, 2018” – Named a “hot vendor” in the report by Aragon Research for UJET’s ability to enable enterprises to accelerate business results on the contact center front.
- The 2018 CRM Service Rising Stars – Called out for earning $45 million in two funding rounds, and enhancing its customer service platform with over 238 innovative features since the company launch.
- Stevie Awards, Bronze Winner in the Tech Startup of the Year, Software Category – Recognized by one of the world’s premier business awards for its industry achievements and product innovation.
Industry research from around the world continues to project a huge and rapidly growing call center/customer service market opportunity, as well as substantiate the need for the unique capabilities delivered by the UJET platform. According to Global Industry Analysts, the worldwide market for call centers, “is projected to reach US$481 billion by 2024, driven by the unrelenting focus of businesses across all sectors on delivering truly customer-centric services and the resulting need for call centers as a critical touch point for customer interactions.”
About UJET
UJET is a modern cloud contact center software company with leading innovation in
smartphone-era customer support on the web, phone, and mobile apps. The UJET platform delights end-users with any time, anywhere access and simple smartphone functionality and elevates agent performance through context-aware solutions for voice, chat, image, video, and text. The UJET platform is enterprise grade in its global reliability, security, and scaling capacity and is SOC2 Type II and HIPAA compliant. UJET is trusted by customer-centric, innovative enterprises, including Nest, Instacart, Postmates, Atom Tickets, Blink and Grupo Bursatil Mexicano (GBM) to automate contact center processes and provide superior experiences that drive higher customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.getujet.com.
