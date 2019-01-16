1010data, Leading Transaction Data Provider, Launches TickerView™ Visits for the Financial Services Industry

|By Business Wire
1010data, a leader in analytical intelligence and the established provider of consumer transaction data to the buy-side, today launched TickerView™ Visits. Leveraging foot traffic trends from over 25 million consumers, the solution is the most actionable visit index for investment managers, providing daily signals on duration, day-part and share.
“Today’s investors are benefitting from the power of transaction-level trends; however, in many sectors this coverage only goes so far,” said Andy Mantis, SVP of 1010data. “TickerView™ Visits was specifically created to provide location data that analysts can trust and provides a solution to the disproportionate level of accuracy between tickers when spending data alone fails to backtest accurately.”
The product seamlessly integrates with 1010data’s TickerView™ portfolio, which delivers data-driven insights for buy-side investors to make better investment decisions quicker and with less risk. TickerView™ Visits utilizes geodata to improve forecasting by capturing emerging trends, such as consumers that buy online but pick-up in-store. When combined with card payment data, clients experience improved signals and trends with the metrics reported. Additional highlights of this new offering include:
- Mitigate portfolio risk and improve accuracy by leveraging visits as an input to complete data gaps;
- React faster with short lags on daily data to initiate position movements sooner;
- Expand portfolio knowledge, as the visits data provides coverage of new industries that transactional data doesn’t capture and/or doesn’t trend as strongly with alone
TickerView™ Visits offers a range of capabilities that keep the financial services industry (portfolio managers and analysts, data analysts and scientists as well as chief investment officers) more informed than the market, including:
- Daily Data Detail: The most granular data availability in the market updated daily on an 8-day lag;
- Day-Parts Segmentation: Clients receive traffic patterns by time of day categorized into five segments;
- Better Understand Durations: Observe the time user groups spend at locations throughout the day;
- Broad Company Coverage: More than 700 tickers across multiple industries
For more information about 1010data, please visit www.1010data.com.
About 1010data
1010data transforms Big Data into smart insights to create the high-definition enterprise that can anticipate and respond to change. Our modern cloud-based analytical intelligence, consumer insights and alternative data solutions enable over 850 clients to achieve improved business outcomes quicker, with less risk. The world’s foremost companies, including Rite Aid, Dollar General, Procter & Gamble, Coca Cola, GSK, 3M, Bank of America and JP Morgan, consider 1010data the partner of choice for mastering customer touchpoints, optimizing product portfolio health and digitally renovating operations. We’ve been recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Analytics Solutions, named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Cloud Business Intelligence Platforms and honored as a Big Data Analytics Player by Information Week. 1010data is delivering on the promise of Big Data, and we’re just getting started.
