Infringing Hytera Products Banned from Importation to United States

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 09:06 AM EST
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) announced that the International Trade Commission’s (ITC) importation ban and cease-and-desist orders for Hytera’s products infringing Motorola Solutions’ patents take effect today following the mandatory 60-day presidential review period. Today marks a clear and final win in Motorola Solutions’ U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) case against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SHE: 002583) (“Hytera”).
All Hytera products infringing Motorola Solutions’ U.S. Patent Nos. 7,369,869, 7,729,701 and 8,279,991 (“Patents”) are excluded from the United States. Hytera products subject to the ban include the following:
- Radios (Subscribers): MD652, MD782, BD302, BD362, BD502, PD412, PD502, PD562, PD602, PD662, PD682, PD702, PD752, PD782, PD792, PD982, X1e and X1p; and
- Repeaters: RD622 and RD982.
“The expiration of the mandatory review period marks the final step of the ITC’s investigation against Hytera, and Hytera is now prohibited from importing infringing products into the United States,” said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions. “Motorola Solutions has invested extensively in researching, developing and delivering new and innovative products for our customers around the world, while Hytera has brazenly and repeatedly copied our proprietary intellectual property.
“The commencement of the importation ban and the rejection of Hytera’s request for a repair and service exception are major steps in holding Hytera accountable for its theft and serial infringement of our patents, technology and innovation,” Hacker continued. “Motorola Solutions welcomes legitimate competition, but it is only legitimate when companies compete on the basis of their own original technologies. We will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property for the benefit of our stakeholders around the world, and we look forward to presenting our trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement claims to a jury in Chicago, Illinois in November.”
As previously announced, in November 2018 the ITC issued a Notice of Final Determination confirming that certain Hytera products are infringing four Motorola Solutions patents. The ITC issued exclusion and cease-and-desist orders for Motorola Solutions’ ’869, ’701 and ’991 patents, prohibiting Hytera from importing infringing products into the United States and selling or marketing those products. At that time, the ITC also rejected Hytera’s request to allow it to import infringing products or components into the U.S. to repair or service those in the field. The ruling affirmed Administrative Law Judge Mary Joan McNamara’s finding, in her Initial Determination, that Hytera “unquestionably copied certain of Motorola patented technologies.”
Motorola Solutions notes that Hytera’s recent product announcements of its new i-Series continue to be conspicuously silent regarding when those new products will be commercially available. Motorola Solutions’ patents enable important call processing capabilities, so any modified Hytera products with Motorola Solutions’ patented technology removed will lack these key technologies and features. If and when any such newly released products become available, Motorola Solutions will promptly evaluate them to determine if they contain technologies subject to the ITC’s orders or Motorola Solutions’ patent portfolio.
In addition to the ITC victory, Motorola Solutions recently prevailed against Hytera in the Regional Courts of Mannheim and Düsseldorf in Germany in similar patent infringement cases. Motorola Solutions will also continue its patent infringement, copyright infringement and trade secret theft lawsuits against Hytera in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and the Federal Court of Australia.
For additional information regarding Motorola Solutions' legal actions against Hytera, please visit https://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/presskits/motorola-solutions-intellectual-property.htm.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including statements regarding expectations with respect to litigation filed by Motorola Solutions, Inc., and the outcomes possible if successful. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of Motorola Solutions, Inc., and its officers. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements depending on a variety of factors including those discussed in this release.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005237/en/
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:00 AM EST
Most modern computer languages embed a lot of metadata in their application. We show how this goldmine of data from a runtime environment like production or staging can be used to increase profits. Adi conceptualized the Crosscode platform after spending over 25 years working for large enterprise companies like HP, Cisco, IBM, UHG and personally experiencing the challenges that prevent companies from quickly making changes to their technology, due to the complexity of their enterprise. An accomp...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:00 PM EST