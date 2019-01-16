Know Labs Releases White Paper Detailing Experimental Results of their Bio-RFID™ Technology

|By Business Wire
|January 16, 2019 09:06 AM EST
Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) – a provider of diagnostic solutions, released today a white paper detailing the results of an experiment using their Bio-RFID™ technology to detect varying blood-glucose levels in the human body. The experiment utilized a tissue phantom mimicking a blood/skin/muscle ratio of approximately 5%/10%/85% respectively to measure varying amounts of glucose in the blood. The experiment produced successful results with the sensor system showing strong signal response and linearity between the varying glucose levels. White paper co-author and Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Bloomsburg University, Mark Tapsak, Ph.D., says of the technology, “The Know Labs Bio-RFID sensor represents a significant development in medicine, and I expect that their team will create disruptive products from this technology platform.”
The white paper states in part:
“The Know Labs Bio-RFID glucose sensing system effectively uses RF spectroscopy to selectively measure glucose concentrations. This system will enable the creation of a wearable non-invasive blood glucose sensor for consumer and medical use.”
For a link to the white paper, Radio Frequency Spectroscopy using Know Labs Inc Bio-RFID™ Sensor Technology, see: https://tinyurl.com/ya4y44td
The white paper was co-authored by Phil Bosua, CEO of Know Labs, and Mark Tapsak, Ph.D., who in addition to his professorial roles noted above is also Interim Assistant Vice President and Dean of Graduate Studies and Research at Bloomsburg University.
About Know Labs, Inc.
Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares currently trade under the stock symbol “KNWN.” The company’s technology directs structured light or radio waves through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The Company refers to these signatures as ChromaID™ and Bio-RFID™. ChromaID and Bio-RFID are used to identify, detect, or diagnose substance markers or biomarkers that may be invisible to the human eye. ChromaID and Bio-RFID scanner modules can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent pending, award-winning technology makes it possible to effectively conduct analyses that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or large and expensive lab-based tests. For more information on Know Labs, visit the company’s website at www.knowlabs.co
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Know Labs, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, can, believe, potential and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Know Labs, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005244/en/
