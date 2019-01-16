Marketing Analytics Engagement: A Proven Approach to Devise Successful Online Marketing Strategies and Improve ROI | Quantzig

|By Business Wire
A global analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics engagement for a telecom industry client.
The evolving telecom industry trends such as IoT, OTT, and AI have increased the pressure on networks providers in the telecom services sector and has created the need for marketing analytics. Companies are in the dire need to improve their core business processes by zeroing in on strategies that have a direct impact on the bottom line. They need to leverage marketing analytics tools to know their customers as well as their business to secure the efficient transformation of data into insights and create a competitive advantage in terms of targeting and retaining their customers. Moreover, with the rising demand for software-as-a-service and 5G services, telecom services providers will have to improve their data infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity capable of handling large amounts of data.
The Business Problem: The client is a leading company in the telecom industry and is famous for offering wireless products and services across the globe. The company is headquartered in the United States with offices spread across different geographical locations. With millions of subscribers, a variety of new products, and the rising popularity of bundled and customized solutions, operational support services like service configuration, order fulfilment, customer care, and billing were becoming increasingly complex for the telecom industry client. Such services required resources and different tools and resulted in the increase in the financial overheads for the company. Heavy revenue losses compelled the client to leverage Quantzig’s marketing analytics tools to monitor the marketing data and understand their market dynamics, customer behavior, and potential market drivers. They also wanted to enhance brand awareness, improve conversation rates, and devise strategies to retain the most valuable customers.
“Leveraging marketing analytics solutions is crucial for companies in the telecom industry to gain better insights into customer demographics and behaviors and formulate better online marketing strategies,” says an expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: Quantzig’s marketing analytics solutions helped the telecom industry client to effectively manage their marketing investments, improve return on investments (ROI), and optimize marketing spend. They were able to leverage metrics and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns for both online and offline channels. The solutions offered helped the telecom services provider to gain a comprehensive understanding of the current market landscape and influence their customers to upgrade services by analyzing customer demographics and behaviors. The marketing analytics solutions also empowered the telecom services provider to better manage the service categories and address potential threats in the telecom industry.
Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions helped the client to:
- Measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.
- Improve ROI and optimize marketing spend.
Quantzig's marketing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:
- Managing the service categories.
- Addressing potential threats in the telecom services landscape.
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
