Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Report 2019: In-Flight Connectivity Market to Cross $125 Billion by 2035 and Create New Lucrative Business Models

By PR Newswire
|
|January 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan 16, 2019
The "In-Flight Wi-Fi Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services in US$ Million.
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AeroMobile Communications Limited (UK)
- Astronics AeroSat Corporation (USA)
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel)
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)
- Gogo LLC (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- EMS Aviation (USA)
- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (USA)
- Inmarsat plc (UK)
- Kymeta Corporation (USA)
- Panasonic Avionics (USA)
- SES S.A. (Luxembourg)
- SITAOnAir (Switzerland)
- SmartSky Networks, LLC (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
- ThinKom Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- TriaGnoSys (Germany)
- ViaSat Inc. (USA)
- Zodiac Aerospace (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Today's Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers
Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Trends in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market Summarized
Inflight Wi-Fi: Fast Facts
The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity Drive Strong Demand for Ubiquitous Wi-Fi, Anytime, Anywhere
Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized
Regional Trends in In-flight Wi-Fi Services Summarized
Asia-Pacific
The United States
Europe
Middle East
Latin America
Booming Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving Demand for IFC Technologies
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles (ASMs)
Global Market Outlook
Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace
North America Dominates Global In-flight Internet Connectivity Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Adoption
Leisure Segment to Drive IFC Growth
Key Market Challenges Summarized
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Surging Demand for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and Economical Connectivity during Air Travel Drive Strong Market Growth
In-Flight Connectivity Market to Cross $125 Billion by 2035 and Create New Lucrative Business Models
Onboard Wireless Internet Transform Expectations of Air Passengers
Airlines to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Inflight Connectivity
Inflight Internet Access Drive Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers
Soaring IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi Services
Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in IP Traffic
Social Networking on the Move': Another Major Driver of IP Traffic
Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs Well for the Market
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Lack of ATG Networks, Lower Reliability and Lesser Speed of ATG Technology Drive Adoption of Satellite-Based Solutions
High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-flight Connectivity
HTS Satellites Timeline
Asia and Middle East Airlines Eye HTS Satellite Services
Disruption in Satellite-Enabled Inflight Internet Connectivity: A Cause of Concern for Airlines?
Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi
In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Services
Embedded Seatback Solutions
Wireless Solutions
Mobile Solutions
More Screens
Wired Controllers Remain Relevant
Increasing Use of Personal Smartphones
A Glimpse of Current/Emerging IFE Services
Evolution of Connected Aircrafts: Cyber Security Assumes Critical Importance
Primary Vulnerabilities & Challenges
Vendors Invest in New Technology
Efforts to Enhance Readiness and Awareness
End-to-End Cyber Security: Need of the Hour
In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity
Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services
Focus on Technology Upgrades to Improve In-flight Wi-Fi Speed
Options for Enhanced Inflight Connectivity are Many
Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight Wi-Fi Services
Enterprise Shift towards All-IP Communications
Long-Haul Flight Business Travelers Drive Demand for Wi-Fi Services
In-flight Wi-Fi Popular on Business Routes
BYOD: An Emerging Cost Effective Model
IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment
Location Based Advertising - A Revenue Opportunity
Free Wi-Fi Services for All in the Offing?
Airlines that Currently Offer Free Inflight Wi-Fi
Evolving Trends in Private Jet Segment Spur In-Flight Wi-Fi Demand
Burgeoning Middle Class Population & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Demand for Inflight Connectivity
Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021, 2028, 2032, and 2036
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Innovations and Developments Improve In-Flight Wi-Fi Speed and Consistency
Aviation ISPs Launch Next-Gen ATG Networks
Innovative Digital Platform Air Time Offers Personalized Services and Entertainment
Specialized Communications Satellites
Development of the Open Systems and Unlocking Digital Service Innovations
Harmonizing Fleet Services
SITAONAIR's Vision
End to End Solutions
Open System Solutions
VHTS and LEO Technologies
5. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Does the New Seamless Air Alliance' Initiative Overlook User Security?
Low Number of Users of In-flight Wi-Fi - Evidence of Potential
Several Issues Persist in Wi-Fi Adoption
Uncertainty over Consumer Acceptance puts Airlines in Defensive Mode
Delayed Adoption of In-Flight Wi-Fi Services in Various Airlines
Lack of Awareness - A Major Hurdle
Prohibitive Usage Costs Hinder Wider Adoption
In-flight Mobile Usage - Strife with Regulatory Obstacles
On-Board Mobile Usage Carries Risks, Impedes its Usage
Other In-flight Entertainment Media Pose Significant Challenges
Competing Technologies Pose Formidable Challenges
6. SERVICE OVERVIEW
Wi-Fi: A Prelude
802.11 Family of Wireless Standards: A Review
Evolution of the Wi-Fi Technology
Infrastructure Components in Wi-Fi Deployments
Wireless Access Points
Wireless LAN Controllers (WLAN Controllers)
Wireless Hotspot Gateways
Others
Definition
ATG (Air to Ground)
Satellite
Ku-band
Ka-band
Exede
In-flight Wi-Fi Components
A Brief Note on Evolution of In-flight Wi-Fi
Key Parties in the Business Model
The Governing Variables in the In-flight Wi-Fi Services Business Model
Breakup of Infrastructure Cost by Cost Type
Variables in the Choice of an Airborne Broadband Service Provider
Key Drivers in the Final Choice
Myriad Applications of the In-flight Wi-Fi Services
Benefits
Limitations
Factors Affecting In-Flight Internet Speed
In-flight Wi-Fi Service Operators - Technology & Operations
GSM Picocell - Enabler to In-flight Mobile conversations
Wi-Fi Enhances Scope of VoIP
Technical Challenges of In-flight Mobile Usage
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
In-Flight Connectivity Marketplace: Internet Service Providers, Equipment Vendors, and Airlines are Major Stakeholders
Key Internet Service Providers & Major Airline Customers
The Most Tech-Friendly Airlines in the World offer the Best Wi-Fi Onboard
Airlines with the Best In-Flight Connectivity Technology
In-Flight Wi-Fi Plans of Various Airlines
Major Global Airlines and their Wi-Fi, Fleet Details, and Provider Plans
Credit Cards and Travel Cards with Inflight WiFi Offerings
Tougher Times Ahead for Gogo?
Inmarsat Rated Best Inflight Wi-Fi Provider
Alphabet to Disrupt In-Flight Connectivity through Purchase of Nokia's LTE Portfolio
Key Approaches Carriers Adopt for In-Flight Connectivity
Major Advanced Satellite-based In-Flight Connectivity Platforms
OneWeb
Panasonic Avionics
Inmarsat
ViaSat
Global Eagle Entertainment
Gogo
Proliferation of Competing Systems Lead to Increased Fragmentation
Service Providers Focus on Becoming Whole Service Providers
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Service Launches
Viasat Enters into Distribution Agreement with StandardAero
Delta Air Lines Announces Free In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
LATAM Airlines Brazil Launches Inflight WiFi Onboard Nine A319 Aircraft
Air France Announces inflight Wi-Fi Choices - Connect
Gogo Launches 2Ku High-Speed Satellite Connectivity System
Finnair Launches High-Speed Internet Service for Airbus fleet on European Flights
EL AL Israel Airlines Launches Commercial In-Flight Wi-Fi Service
VIRGIN Australia Launches Wi-Fi on International Flights
Embraer Selects Viasat's High-Speed, High-Capacity Ka-Band Connectivity Solution
Duncan Aviation Enters into Partnership with SmartSky
SAS Launches New High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi Service
Singapore Airlines Launches Free WiFi Service for Premium Passengers
Deutsche Telekom Launches New Airline-Only LTE Network
Panasonic Introduces Inflight Connectivity Service
Cathay Pacific Group Introduces High-Speed Wi-Fi to Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 fleets
Panasonic and Emirates Introduces Line-Fit Wi-Fi Connectivity Solutions
AirAsia Indonesia Launches Wi-Fi and Inflight Entertainment Services
Panasonic Avionics and Singapore Airlines Introduces Inflight Entertainment Offering - myKrisWorld
ViaSat to Launch ViaSat-2 Service
easyJet Selects Immfly to Launch New Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Service
Gogo Partners with Delta to Launch Gogo Vision Touch
Air Astana Installs the Rockwell Collins Cabin System
Inmarsat Unveils New SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) Solution
EL AL Israel Airlines Selects Viasat In-Flight Internet System
Global Eagle Launches Airconnect 3.0 Inflight Wi-Fi System
Gogo Introduces Next Generation Modem
Gogo Business Aviation Unveils Smart Cabin Systems
Panasonic Announces NEXTTM IFEC Platform
SpiceJet Announces In-Flight Internet Services
Astronics Announces the FliteStream F-310 Aircraft Antenna System
Hughes Announces JUPITER Aero System for IFC
Gilat and Hughes Announces New High-Performance Dual Ka/Ku-band IFC Aero Antenna
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Viasat to Supply In-Flight Wi-Fi to 18 New Aeromexico Boeing 737 Max Jets
Inmarsat Contracts with Cobham Aerospace for Certification of AVIATOR 300D satcom
Airshare Selects Gogo's Connectivity Solution for Light Jets - Gogo AVANCE L3
Gogo Partners with GOL for Aircraft Data Services
SITAONAIR Partners with Etisalat for Inflight Cellular Services
Panasonic Avionics Enters into Agreement with EGYPTAIR for IFEC Solutions
Panasonic Avionics Partners with Uzbekistan Airways for IFEC Solutions
Gogo Announces the Availability of Gogo TV on Three Global Airlines
Aircalin Partners with SITAONAIR for Internet ONAIR Solution
Inmarsat Collaborate with Panasonic Avionics to Offer Broadband IFC Solutions
Viasat Wins Eight-Year Contract from The United States DISA for IFC Services
La Compagnie Partners with Viasat to Offer High-Speed Wi-Fi Capabilities
Gogo Partners with TIM to Offer Discounted Wi-Fi
SITA to Provide Wireless Connectivity on the Ground to Air Mauritius' Fleet of Airbus A350
Google to Buy Nokia's Airborne Broadband System
Kuwait Airways Extends Partnership with SITAONAIR for Inflight Broadband Connectivity
Air France Wins a Contract For In-Flight Connectivity Systems
Inmarsat Signs a Contract with MAT for GX Aviation Inflight Broadband Solution
Honeywell Announces Installations of JetWave Satellite Communications Hardware in Africa
Viasat and Honeywell Expands an Agreement for GoDirect Cabin Connectivity Suite of Services
Inmarsat Collaborates with Turkish Technic and HAVELSAN for Inflight Connectivity Solutions
Nippon Airways Wins 3-Year Contract for Inflight Entertainment and Content Services to Global Eagle
Panasonic Enters into an Agreement with EGYPTAIR for IFEC Systems
Air Canada Selects Gogo's 2Ku Inflight Connectivity Solution
Hughes and Global Eagle Announces the Expansions of Airline Connectivity and Aero Network
Delta, Sprint, Airbus, OneWeb and Bharti Airtel Team Up to Create the Seamless Air Alliance
Flexiroam Partners with Scoot to Provide Flexiroam X Microchip
Aeromexico Installs Gogo's 2Ku on an Additional 9 Boeing 737- 800 Aircraft
SES Networks and Gogo Collaborate for HTS Connectivity
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67)
- The United States (20)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (21)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Middle East (7)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vz7jpw/global_inflight?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-flight-wi-fi-services-market-report-2019-in-flight-connectivity-market-to-cross-125-billion-by-2035-and-create-new-lucrative-business-models-300779281.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
