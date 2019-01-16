Global E-Learning Market to 2024: MOOCs - A Sweet Spot in the e-Learning Market

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 09:45 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "E-Learning - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for e-Learning in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Academic e-Learning
- Corporate e-Learning
The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Articulate Global, Inc.
- Assima PLC
- bit media e-Learning Solution Deutschland GmbH
- Blackboard, Inc.
- Career Education Corp.
- Cegos Group SA
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Cisco WebEx Communications, Inc.
- City & Guilds Kineo
- Desire2Learn Incorporated
- Fischer, Knoblauch & Co.
- HealthStream, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- HJ Educational Technology
- iLinc Communications, Inc.
- IMC AG
- Inspired eLearning, Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- IntraLearn Software Corp.
- KnowledgePool Group Limited
- Oracle Corp.
- Pearson eCollege
- Saba Software, Inc.
- SAP SuccessFactors, Inc.
- SkillSoft
- SumTotal Systems, LLC
- SyberWorks, Inc.
- The Ken Blanchard Companies
- The McGraw-Hill Companies
- Trivantis Corp.
- WBT Systems Ltd.
- Xueersi International Education
- Zenosis Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
e-Learning
Academic e-Learning
Corporate e-Learning
2. OUTLOOK
e-Learning Transforms the Face of Education in the 21st Century
Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market
As the Preferred Type of Content for Effective Learner Engagement, Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement
Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, Entertaining and Interactive
Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Become Prominent Tools in Cost-effective Online Learning & Training
Advances in Artificial Intelligence Fuel Adaptive and Personalized eLearning
Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Larger
Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among Companies
Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
An Overview of Select Lecture Capture Solutions
Cloud, the Future of e-Learning Application Development & Delivery
Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market
Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-Learning
Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning
MOOCs, a Sweet Spot in the e-Learning Market
MOOCs Make Inroads into University Education
m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning
Developing M-Learning VAS Provides the Support Structure for m-Learning
Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e-Learning
Gamification Eliminates Boredom and Ensures Participation in Traditional Education
Big Data and Learning Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences
Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning
Learning Process Enhancements in the Academic Sector Fuels Adoption of e-Learning in Classrooms
Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Academic/Educational Sector
Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the Academic Sector
Access to Cheaper Education Drive Enrollments in Distance e-Learning Programs
Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in Classrooms
Corporate e-Learning, the Fastest & the Most Promising Market in the e-Learning Industry
Changing Labor Market Realities with Worsening Skill Shortages Drives Focus on In-House Corporate Training
Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for the Growth of Corporate m-Learning
LMS, a Key Beneficiary of the Focus Shed on In-House Corporate Training
Interactive Video-Based Learning to Emerge as a Key Trend in Corporate Training Programs
Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning Give its Ability to Align Individual Learning Gaps with Training
Increasing Commoditization of E-Learning Programs Necessitates Service Providers to Adopt Innovative Technologies for Faster Time-to-Market of Services & Content
Key Challenges to Growth
Poor Focus on Strategy
Integrating Diverse Standards
Redundancy and Obsolescence
Lack of Acceptable Management Techniques to Measure Effectiveness
Need to Realign Pedagogy Models
Dependence on Interactive and Compelling Content
Infrastructure Woes Hamper Rapid Proliferation
Rapidly Changing Technological Environment
Absence of Skilled Trainers
Market Outlook
3. E-LEARNING - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Definition
Why e-Learning?
Various Levels of e-Learning
Market Classification
Components of e-Learning Solution
Variants of e-Learning Programs
Online Learning
Virtual Classroom
Performance Support System
Rapid eLearning
Mobile Learning
Forms of e-Learning
e-Learning Vendors - An Overview
Content Providers
Service Providers
Technology Providers
4. STANDARDS
Need for Standards
e-Learning: New Standards
Standards in e-Learning - A Categorization
Metadata
Content Packaging
Learner Profiles
Accrediting Organizations & Standards
Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL) Initiative
Instructional Management System Global Learning Consortium (IMS)
Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM)
Tin Can API: The Next-Generation SCORM
Advantages of Tin Can API
Learning Record Store (LRS): Repository of Learning Statements
Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training Committee (AICC)
Institute of Electronics and Electrical Engineering's Learning Technology Standards Committee (IEEE LTSC)
World Wide Web Consortium
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
B Online Learning Releases SaaS Learning Platform - Birch
Blackboard Releases New, Enhanced, Cloud-Based Version of CourseSites
Oracle Unveils New Oracle LaunchPad Online Learning Platform
AllenComm Launches DesignLab and Siteline
Sidel Introduces e-Learning Portal
Navis Launches MACS3 E-Learning Programme
BASF Launches BASF eLearning, Online Training Courses
SGS Launches e-Learning Programs
Baker McKenzie Link Launches GDPR Focused New e-Learning Program
eLearning Brothers and The Game Agency Releases The Training Arcade
SkyPrep Launches BoostHQ
Phonak Launches e-Learning Platform for Hearing Care Professionals
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
LTG Announces the Merger of PeopleFluent and NetDimensions
Saba and Vector Capital to Acquire Lumesse
Vector Solutions Acquires Casino Essentials and ICGIP
Blackboard Announces Rebrand of SaaS Open-Source LMS
Moody's Acquires Omega Performance
eThink Education Partners with Partner in Publishing
University of Phoenix Expands Partnership with Blackboard for e-Learning System
Stage Fund Acquires iQity Software
Degreed Acquires Pathgather
Microsoft Buys Flipgrid
McGraw-Hill Education Collaborates with Copia Interactive
Skillsoft Partners with Shine Learning to Upskill the Millennial Workforce
Ebix to Acquire a Majority Stake in Smartclass
RedShelf Collaborates with McGraw-Hill Education for Inclusive Access Programs
Springer Nature Purchases iversity
FutureLearn Partners with NYIF for Courses on Mergers and Acquisitions
ProBility Acquires Cranbury International
NIIT Collaborates with Cornerstone OnDemand
Callidus Acquires Learning Heroes
NELSON to Acquire McGraw-Hill Ryerson's K-12 Business
eLearning Brothers Buys Media 1
Relias Learning to Acquire spm GmbH
Blackboard Partners with Chalk.com to Deliver Best-In-Class Digital gradebook
Skillsoft Partners with IBM for IT Learning Content
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Corporate e-Learning Market
Online Learning: Increasing Role in Higher Education
The PAR Framework to Online Learning Receives New Grant
Self-Paced eLearning Market
Strong Growth Characterizes PreK-12 & Higher Education
Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning Products
B. Market Analytics
Corporate e-Learning Market
7.2 CANADA
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Market Overview
Flipping the Classroom' Movement
Modest Penetration of Online and Blended Learning
Popularity of GAFE
Need for Long-Term Strategy in Education Sector
B. Market Analytics
7.3 JAPAN
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
e-Learning Market Continues to Gain Traction
Language e-Learning - Market Overview
Corporate Sector Drives eLearning Market
Corporate eLearning Market Holds Promise
Key Categories of e-Learning
B. Market Analytics
7.4 EUROPE
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Overview
Small & Medium Sized Businesses - The Weakest Link
Knowledge Management in Corporate Space
Europe - An Open Market for Education
Partnerships on the Rise
Outsourcing Gains Momentum
American Opportunities in Europe
e-Learning: An Industry Covered Under Digital Tax Regime
Select Regional Markets - An Overview
France - e-Learning Market Gains Notable Momentum
Growth Drivers
United Kingdom
Corporate e-Learning on the Growth Curve
Trends in UK eLearning Market
New Technologies Transform e-Learning Delivery
Blended Learning Programs on the Rise
B. Market Analytics
7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC
A. Market Analysis
An Overview
The eLearning Curve
Corporate e-Learning Holds Significant Growth Potential
Immense Opportunities for Asia
Current Trends
Select Regional Markets - An Overview
Australia
Factors Driving Adoption of eLearning Programs
Digital Education on an Upswing
eLearning in Primary and Secondary Education (K-12)
eLearning in Higher Education
Vocational Education & Training (VET)
Corporate & Government Training Programs
China
Greater Demand for Online Tutoring Platforms and High Mobile Internet Penetration Rates Drives Growth Opportunities in China
Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China
Internet Penetration Rising but Restrictions on Internet Connectivity Play Spoilsport
China's MOOCs Market on Growth Trajectory
Online Higher Education: On the Growth Curve
Online Vocational Education: A Developing Market
Corporate e-Learning: A Promising Sector
India
Outlook
Government Initiatives to Spur Demand for eLearning in India
eLearning - Opportunities Galore
e-Learning in Higher Education
Growing Significance of eLearning in Corporate Sector
Young' India Holds Promise for e-Learning Market
South Korea
South Korea to Digitize All Textbooks
Thailand
eLearning in Thai Government Sector
Thai Government Initiatives for eLearning
Philippines
Low-Priced off-the-Shelf Products Hold Sway
B. Market Analytics
7.6 REST OF WORLD
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Select Regional Markets - An Overview
Middle East and Africa
Digitization Initiatives to Shape Growth in Africa
Major Growth Restraints to eLearning
Saudi Arabia - Increasingly Focused on e-Learning
Qatar
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Latin America
Underdeveloped Traditional Education System Provides Greater Growth Opportunities in Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
B. Market Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 340)
- The United States (199)
- Canada (14)
- Europe (90)
- France (7)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (51)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (19)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)
- Middle East (7)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmmkxb/global_elearning?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-learning-market-to-2024-moocs---a-sweet-spot-in-the-e-learning-market-300779286.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
