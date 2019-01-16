PennSpring Capital Acquires Virtual Receptionist Standout Securus Contact Systems

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LANCASTER, Pa. and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Contact Systems (Securus), the leading virtual receptionist solution for small and medium service-based businesses, announced today that it has been acquired by PennSpring Capital (PennSpring). PennSpring is a progressive lower middle market private equity firm focused on companies with strong foundations and proven leadership, excelling within sizeable industries typified by high fragmentation. PennSpring has now made six investments in the last six months, including three majority investments.
LANCASTER, Pa. and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Contact Systems (Securus), the leading virtual receptionist solution for small and medium service-based businesses, announced today that it has been acquired by PennSpring Capital (PennSpring). PennSpring is a progressive lower middle market private equity firm focused on companies with strong foundations and proven leadership, excelling within sizeable industries typified by high fragmentation. PennSpring has now made six investments in the last six months, including three majority investments.
"The virtual receptionist vertical, and call center market in general, present a strong consolidation opportunity – and not just of similar businesses but of complementary technologies as well," said Lou Castelli, Managing Partner of PennSpring Capital. "We are fortunate to partner with the dynamic leadership team of Securus Contact Systems; this Founder duo – who will remain at the helm – and their professional, polished staff of 120 full-time employees represent the industry gold standard for both technological innovation and old-world customer service.
"On the strength of the award-winning Securus platform, PennSpring is actively seeking to acquire companies accretive to this holding."
Steven Lemma, Securus Co-Founder and CEO stated, "We have grown quickly in a few short years, and our trajectory improves each month. PennSpring's capital resources, sales acumen and M&A expertise are the keys we have sought to unlock the greater potential of Securus Contact Systems. In our partnership with PennSpring we have been able to maintain meaningful equity, providing us both immediate liquidity and a stake in the substantial upside we are confident we will create together."
Added Securus Co-Founder and CTO Kris Drebin, "Often overlooked in the business services space is the role for, and value of, technology. With PennSpring we are already implementing a strategy to further evolve and augment our proprietary call handling software, increasing our competitive lead and delivering optimum customer satisfaction."
The transaction closed on January 3, 2019. James Huber of Global Legal Law Firm provided legal counsel to Securus Contact Systems, and K&L Gates LLP provided legal counsel to PennSpring Capital.
About Securus Contact Systems
Founded in 2012 and based in Portland, Oregon, Securus Contact Systems leverages a proprietary software platform to provide elite virtual receptionist and call center services to customers nationwide. Securus is a market leader for service-based businesses who require 24/7 live representation, and small businesses without the infrastructure to support a receptionist or back-office call center. The company has been honored by the Portland Business Journal as one of the region's Fastest-Growing 100 Private Companies for three years running, and in 2018 was named to The Oregonian's list of Top Workplaces. Learn more at www.securuscontactsystems.com
About PennSpring Capital
PennSpring Capital unlocks liquidity, empowers growth and elevates executive careers. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities, investing in dynamic firms and helping evolve them to institutional scale. PennSpring's Partners are entrepreneurs with firsthand experience in growing and positioning businesses. PennSpring engages at a deep level and applies its experience to elevate its partners' businesses. Learn more at www.pennspring.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennspring-capital-acquires-virtual-receptionist-standout-securus-contact-systems-300779317.html
SOURCE PennSpring Capital
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST