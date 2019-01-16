DoorDash Becomes First On-Demand Destination To Offer Delivery In All 50 States

|By PR Newswire
|
January 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, the last-mile logistics company connecting customers with their favorite restaurants through door-to-door delivery, today announced it is the first on-demand platform to operate in all 50 U.S. states across more than 3,300 cities across North America.
DoorDash is now live in its 48th, 49th and 50th states with food delivery operations underway in Alaska, Montana, and South Dakota. The company is also launching in several new cities across North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming. To celebrate its entry into all 50 states, DoorDash is offering 50 cent deliveries for customers in all 50 states. The promotion is valid for one day only on orders of $10 or more, from 12:01am PT through 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, January 16 while supplies last. Simply enter promo code FIFTY at checkout.
DoorDash is now available in the following cities and their surrounding areas:
- Alaska: Anchorage
- Montana: Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula
- North Dakota: Fargo
- South Dakota: Sioux Falls
- West Virginia: Morgantown and Huntington
- Wyoming: Cheyenne
Customers in the area can order delivery through DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time, and deliveries for the next month in these local areas will be discounted to $1 delivery fees for all orders over $15. New users can also use the code DASHNEW2019 for $5 off their first order of $15 or more, valid through 2/16/19.*
"In addition to enjoying national staples such as Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle, DoorDash users in these areas can enjoy delicious meals from their favorite local spots. From Dipper Donuts in Anchorage to Red Tractor Pizza in Bozeman to Izumi Sushi in Fargo, DoorDash has all your cravings covered."
"We're proud to be the first on-demand platform to offer food delivery in all 50 states," said Tony Xu, CEO and cofounder of DoorDash. "In the past year alone we've more than quintupled our geographic footprint from 600 to 3,300 cities across North America, democratizing access to door-to-door delivery for hundreds of millions of Americans across the nation."
For more information on DoorDash's availability across all 50 states, visit the blog here. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.
*50 Cent Delivery Fee Terms: Offer valid 12:01 am to 11:59 pm 1/16/19. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $10 or higher. Valid only in the US. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code FIFTY to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in 3,300 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.
