ActivePDF Partners with Warriors With Hope to Raise $32K for Cancer Survivors and Amputees

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActivePDF, the leading provider of PDF automation solutions and technologies, continues to support local philanthropic efforts with the recent sponsorship of the 1st Annual Warriors With Hope Charity Golf Tournament and Auction. Warriors With Hope was founded by local Orange County teacher, double-amputee athlete, cancer survivor, and now famous motivational speaker Jami Marseilles, to assist cancer survivors and amputees with financial assistance, guidance, and education.

The Warriors With Hope Charity Golf Tournament and Auction took place on December 17, 2018 at SeaCliff Country Club in Huntington Beach, beginning with a golf tournament and concluding with dinner, cocktails, and charity auction. The event raised approximately $32,000, which has already assisted five individuals going through cancer treatment. These individuals are fighting their personal battles against various forms of cancer and most of them are incorporating both conventional and integrative treatment paths.

"As an amputee and cancer survivor, I understand first hand that treatment needs to span the mind, body, and soul," says Jami Marseilles, founder of Warriors With Hope. "With continued support of generous sponsors like ActivePDF, we will continue to change the lives of people living with amputations and with cancer. I look forward to further partnerships with ActivePDF as we continue our mission to provide help and hope to more people in need."

Warriors With Hope Charity Golf Tournament and Auction featured the following VIP guests: Former football greats Vince Ferragamo, Jesse Sapolu, Reggie Doss, Cephus Weatherspoon, and mixed martial arts legend Tito Ortiz. Also included were Boston bombing survivors Celeste and Kevin Corcoran, who participated in the golf tournament as well as the live auction, winning an all-inclusive ultimate golf getaway at Villa Del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto.

The ActivePDF team was on hand to participate in the golf tournament and auction, donating a priceless grand prize gift basket that included 4 plaza-level tickets to an upcoming Anaheim Ducks game; A round of golf and autographed golf shirt by PGA TOUR winner and ActivePDF brand ambassador Charley Hoffman; An autographed Anaheim Ducks 25-year anniversary jersey by winger Rickard Rakell; An autographed Anaheim Ducks puck and one-of-a-kind autographed ActivePDF cap by Anaheim Ducks Captain Ryan Getzlaf.

Other prizes included in the auction were sports memorabilia signed by professional athletes Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, and Stephen Curry; premier golf course packages; authentic paintings and artwork; and other donated items from the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Angels, Adidas, and Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's an honor to partner with Jami Marseilles and Warriors With Hope," says Tim Sullivan, ActivePDF CEO and Chief Architect. "Warriors With Hope is dedicated to helping those battling the unimaginable and giving them hope for a brighter future. However, we all know these warriors need more than hope – they need people like Jami and Beau Marseilles who are willing to put everything on the line to give them financial and educational assistance and guidance. As a sponsor who is dedicated to local philanthropic efforts, ActivePDF is beyond appreciative to be part of the Warriors With Hope organization and look forward to their next event."

The 2nd Annual Jami Marseilles Warriors With Hope Golf Tournament is scheduled for October 7, 2019 at SeaCliff Country Club. The dinner and auction will take place the night before on October 6, 2019 at a location to be determined.

ActivePDF takes philanthropy and community service very seriously. Other major local sponsored events that readers can get involved with today include Getzlaf Golf Shootout benefiting CureDuchenne, which recently helped raise a record-breaking $562,000 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Cal State Fullerton Center for Autism; Charley Hoffman Foundation; and Anaheim Ducks Foundation, amongst many other philanthropic efforts that span across ActivePDF's website and social media channels.

To learn more about ActivePDF sponsorships or to get involved yourself, visit ActivePDF.com/Sponsorships. For more information about Warriors With Hope, visit WarriorsWithHope.org.

About ActivePDF

Developers, Product Managers, CIOs, and CTOs partner with ActivePDF to embed digital transformation and powerful PDF tools into their enterprise applications that reliably scale for millions of users. Originally known for providing low-code .NET PDF APIs that create, convert, modify, and view files, ActivePDF has naturally evolved over the years to further provide OCR data capture and intelligent workflow automation solutions within existing business processes. While represented amongst 40% of Fortune 500 companies, the full suite of ActivePDF technologies are currently deployed in industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. Explore everything PDF, visit ActivePDF.com.

About Warriors With Hope

Jami Marseilles Warriors With Hope, Inc. (JMWWH) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization incorporated in the state of California. JMWWH provides educational programs, guidance, support, and financial grants for those individuals diagnosed with cancer, as well as those who have experienced amputations. By doing so, JMWWH works to provide opportunities for those who have endured hardships due to tragic circumstances. JMWWH provides educational information on alternative medical therapies and progressive treatments, in addition to Western medicine. For more information, visit WarriorsWithHope.org.

