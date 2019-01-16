OpenGate Capital lancia la funzionalità di trasformazione digitale OGx

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 10:23 AM EST
OpenGate Capital, società di private equity di portata globale, ha annunciato oggi il lancio di OGx, una nuova funzionalità di crescita per la trasformazione aziendale e l’innovazione digitale, ideata nel quadro dell’impegno della società a sfruttare appieno il potenziale delle imprese acquisite.
Sviluppata nel corso del 2018, OGx esprime la potenza combinata delle migliori prassi aziendali per l’eccellenza operativa con tecnologie esponenziali applicate e innovazione dei modelli di business, utilizzando XPotential™ per determinati investimenti.
Andrew Nikou, fondatore e amministratore delegato di OpenGate Capital si è così espresso: “Siamo costantemente alla ricerca di modalità innovative e differenziate per accelerare la redditività delle attività che acquisiamo. Siamo entusiasti di lanciare OGx dopo un collaudo positivo nel corso del 2018, convinti che, in un periodo come questo di continua crescita tecnologica e dissesti aziendali, una creazione scalabile e sostenibile di valore nel periodo della nostra partecipazione debba andare ben al di là dei tradizionali fattori trainanti. Riteniamo che parecchi benefici possano derivare dalla migrazione delle tradizionali attività produttive verso un percorso digitale. Crediamo fermamente che le tradizionali operazioni di private equity debbano evolversi oltre la semplice riduzione dei costi, affidando la crescita delle aziende del portafoglio a metodi nuovi e all’avanguardia”.
OGx rappresenta il partner tecnologico per determinate aziende, attuando innovazioni nei modelli di business e utilizzando risorse di trasformazione digitale unitamente a competenze specifiche a livello di stampa 3D, produzione digitale, robotica e intelligenza artificiale applicata per conseguire l’eccellenza operativa. OGx applicherà, inoltre, in modo selettivo le tecnologie blockchain e l’acquisizione di dati multisensoriali per produrre avanzate analisi predittive e prescrittive che consentano di migliorare le prestazioni operative delle aziende del portafoglio.
Nel settembre 2018, OpenGate ha individuato EverZinc come una delle società più adatte all’impiego di OGx tra le aziende di recente acquisizione. Attraverso un’analisi di EverZinc, società chimica produttrice di materiali speciali a base di zinco, sono state intraprese diverse iniziative, tra cui:
- Rafforzamento e ampliamento della posizione di mercato di EverZinc sulla base della solida leadership tecnologica e di nuove competenze digitali
- Accelerazione dei tempi di commercializzazione nelle applicazioni cruciali attraverso il programma EverZinc Open Innovation
- Consolidamento della leadership globale di pensiero di EverZinc come catalizzatore per lo sviluppo aziendale, la realizzazione di partnership tecnologiche, la fidelizzazione dei dipendenti e la generazione di più reddito
- Attuazione costante di miglioramenti del processo produttivo attraverso l’adozione di buone pratiche e l’impiego di nuovi strumenti, tra cui apprendimento artificiale e rilevamento sensoriale
- Creazione di un patrimonio di marca riconoscibile e intensa attività trasformativa
OGx rappresenta la realizzazione e l’integrazione delle più recenti tecnologie esponenziali di OpenGate con attività snelle e all’avanguardia a supporto della propria strategia di investimento e come strumento di consolidamento della redditività. Maggiori informazioni su OGx e il caso studio EverZinc sono reperibili nel sito web di OpenGate.
Informazioni su OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital è una società di private equity di portata globale specializzata nell’acquisizione e nella gestione di aziende per la generazione di nuovo valore attraverso miglioramenti a livello operativo, innovazione e crescita. Fondata nel 2005, OpenGate Capital, la cui sede generale è ubicata a Los Angeles, in California, possiede una sede europea a Parigi, Francia. I professionisti di OpenGate possiedono le competenze fondamentali necessarie per effettuare acquisizioni, gestire transizioni, amministrare, costruire e sviluppare imprese redditizie. A oggi OpenGate Capital, attraverso un patrimonio ereditato e investimenti in fondi, ha portato a termine oltre 30 acquisizioni, tra cui scorpori, rilevamenti di imprese da parte dei dirigenti, situazioni speciali e transazioni con venditori privati in tutto il Nord America e l’Europa. Per maggiori informazioni su OpenGate visitate www.opengatecapital.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005555/it/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST