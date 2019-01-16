OpenGate Capital lanza la capacidad de transformación digital OGx

|By Business Wire
January 16, 2019
OpenGate Capital, una firma global de capital privado, ha anunciado que ha lanzado OGx, una nueva capacidad de crecimiento de la innovación digital y la transformación del negocio como parte del compromiso de la firma de desvelar todo el potencial de sus negocios adquiridos.
Desarrollado durante 2018, OGx representa la potencia combinada de las mejores prácticas de excelencia operativa de la empresa con las tecnologías exponenciales aplicadas y la innovación del modelo de negocio para producir XPotential™ para inversiones selectas.
Andrew Nikou, fundador y CEO de OpenGate Capital, afirma: "Constantemente buscamos formas innovadoras y diferenciadas de acelerar el crecimiento rentable en los negocios que adquirimos. Estamos entusiasmados de lanzar OGx tras el programa piloto desarrollado en 2018 y reconocemos que en esta era de aumento de la tecnología y disrupción empresarial, la creación de valor sostenible y escalable dentro de nuestro período de tenencia debe ir mucho más allá de los controladores de operaciones tradicionales. Creemos que se pueden crear una gran cantidad de ventajas poniendo a las empresas manufactureras tradicionales en la senda digital. Creemos firmemente que las operaciones tradicionales de capital privado deben evolucionar más allá de simplemente reducir los costes y adaptar nuevos métodos de vanguardia para acelerar el crecimiento de la compañía de cartera".
OGx es el socio tecnológico para empresas selectas adquiridas, que aporta una experimentada innovación en el modelo empresarial y recursos de transformación digital, junto con la experiencia en la impresión 3D, la fabricación digital, la robótica y la inteligencia artificial aplicada para lograr la excelencia operativa. Además, OGx aplicará selectivamente tecnologías de adquisición de datos multisensor y tecnologías de blockchain para crear análisis avanzados, predictivos y prescriptivos para mejorar el rendimiento operacional de las compañías de cartera.
En septiembre de 2018, OpenGate identificó a EverZinc como una de sus empresas recientemente adquiridas que estaba bien posicionada para OGx. Mediante un análisis de EverZinc, un negocio especializado en productos químicos de zinc, se están llevando a cabo cinco iniciativas clave, entre ellas:
- Mejorar y ampliar la posición del mercado de EverZinc mediante un mayor liderazgo tecnológico y nuevas capacidades digitales
- Acelerar el tiempo de comercialización en aplicaciones de misión crítica a través del programa Open Innovation de EverZinc
- Incorporar el liderazgo global de pensamiento de EverZinc como catalizador para el desarrollo de negocios, alianzas tecnológicas, retención de empleados y mayor generación de ingresos
- Ofrecer mejoras continuas en el proceso de fabricación aprovechando las mejores prácticas y la aplicación de nuevas herramientas y el aprendizaje automático y la sensorización
- Construir un valor de marca reconocible y un propósito transformativo masivo
OGx representa la búsqueda y la integración de OpenGate de las últimas tecnologías exponenciales con las mejores operaciones eficientes para apoyar su estrategia de inversión y reforzar sus ingresos. Puede encontrar más información sobre OGx y el caso práctico de EverZinc en el sitio web de OpenGate.
Acerca de OpenGate Capital
OpenGate Capital es una firma global de capital privado especializada en la adquisición y operación de negocios que buscan la revitalización a través de las mejoras operativas y de crecimiento. Fundada en 2005, OpenGate Capital tiene su sede corporativa en Los Ángeles, California, y cuenta con una oficina europea en París, Francia. Los profesionales de OpenGate cuentan con las habilidades esenciales necesarias para adquirir, realizar transiciones, operar y desarrollar negocios exitosos. Hasta la fecha, OpenGate Capital, a través de sus inversiones de fondos y legado, ha realizado más de 30 transacciones que van desde desinversiones corporativas hasta adquisiciones de recuperación, consolidaciones de industria, situaciones y transacciones especiales con vendedores de Norteamérica y Europa. Para obtener más información acerca de OpenGate, visite www.opengatecapital.com.
