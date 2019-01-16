Moody's Analytics remporte deux catégories dans le cadre des Data Management Awards 2018

|By Business Wire
|
|January 16, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Moody’s Analytics, un fournisseur global de solutions de d’intelligence financière, a remporté le prix du « Best Risk Data Aggregation Platform » dans le cadre du Data Management Awards 2018. Bureau van Dijk, une entreprise de Moody’s Analytics, a remporté le prix « Best Entity Data Solution ».
Nous avons obtenu le prix « Best Risk Data Aggregation Platform » du fait de l’ampleur et de la puissance des capacités d’agrégation de données de risque de Moody’s Analytics. Notre plateforme CreditEdge™ fournit des signaux d’alerte precoce de un détérioration de la qualité du crédit des entités publiques ou d’États souverains. Dans le même temps les membres de la Data Alliance de Moody’s Analytics peuvent accéder à l’une des plus vastes bases de données globales sur le risque de crédit privé. Notre plateforme RiskFoundation™ consolide les données de ces sources, ainsi que d’autres afin de créer un dépôt de données permettant de visualiser et mesurer le risque d’entreprise pour tout tout un portefeuille.
« C’est pour nous un honneur d’avoir été reconnus au cours des Data Management Awards », a déclaré Dan Russell, Directeur executif. « Les portefeuilles de nos clients sont de plus en plus divers . Ils doivent gérer leur risque de façon plus efficace, sur plus de contreparties, et à travers plusieurs classes d’actifs. Nos outils d’agrégation de données du risque, primes lors des Data Management Awards, leur en donnent les moyens. »
La plateforme CreditEdge combine le modèle Moody’s Analytics EDF™ (Expected Default Frequency), une reference dans l’industrie qui fournit une mesure prospective de la probabilité de défaut, avec des capacites analytiques de pointe et plus de 250 points de données d’entreprises et sectorielles . Les utilisateurs de CreditEdge ont la possibilite d’evaluer le risque du crédit des sociétés publiques et d’États souverains grâce à des signaux d’alertes précoces. Plus de 300 institutions (firmes financières, gestionnaires d’actifs ,régulateurs et agences gouvernementales) à travers le monde utilisent les indicateurs de risque de la plateforme CreditEdge.
La Data Alliance de Moody’s Analytics est l’une des bases de données les plus vastes et les plus complètes du monde. Les sociétés membres contribuent a l’agrégation de leurs données et reçoivent en échange des analyses comparatives de leur portefeuilles, extraites ’une base de données globale incluant plus de 100 millions d’états financiers représentant plus de 20 millions de sociétés privées. Le portail Data Alliance, primé au cours du Data Management Awards, permet aux sociétés membres de télécharger, en toute sécurité, des données pour toutes leurs classes d’actifs, à savoir Commercial & Industriel, Financement de projet, Financement d’actifs et Immobilier commercial.
La plateforme de données RiskFoundation de Moody’s Analytics fournit l’infrastructure pour un système de gestion du risque exceptionnel. Elle associe les données des fonctions Risque et Finance provenant de différents systèmessource en un unique système de données commun – une « source unique de vérité » qui permet aux clients d’examiner leur risque d’entreprise de manière holistique. La plateforme RiskFoundation est la composante clé de nombreuses solutions de Moody’s Analytics qui sont conformes aux directives règlementaires. Bureau van Dijk a reçu le prix de Best Entity Data Solution pour la base de données Orbis. Orbis contient à ce jour des informations sur 300 millions d’entités dans tous les pays, avec un focus particulier pour les informations sur les sociétés privées. Des professionnels du risque, dans le monde entier utilisent Orbis pour gérer le risque, generer de la croissance commerciale et améliorer leur efficacité, en particulier en ce qui concerne la prise en charge et la diligence raisonnable de clients et de tierce parties. . En addition des données financières, Orbis comprend egalement une vaste gamme de données complémentaires, incluant des informations de structure de capital et d’actionnariat. .
Les Data Management Awards, maintenant dans leur sixième édition, sont présentés par le groupe A-Team. Les prix et nominationsdistinguent les solutions de gestion des données et services fournis aux acteurs des marchés de capitaux. Ce prix vient s’ajouter à la longue liste de prix qu’a remportés Moody’s Analytics, y compris son classement parmi le top cinq et cinq prix dans des catégories différentes du RiskTech100® 2019 de Chartis.
À propos de Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics fournit des outils d’intelligence financiere et d'analyse pour aider les décisionnaires à prendre des décisions plus rapides et éclairées. . Notre expertise approfondie du risque, nos ressources d'information exhaustives et notre mise en œuvre novatrice des technologies aident nos clients à explorer avec confiance un marché en pleine évolution. De nombreux prix ont reconnu l’ensemble de nos solutions, incluantrecherche, données, logiciels et services professionnels, et fournissant une expérience client exceptionnelle. Nous inspirons de la confiance à des milliers d'organisations à travers le monde, grâce à notre engagement en faveur de l'excellence, notre approche ouverte et notre priorité accordée à la satisfaction des besoins de nos clients. Pour de plus amples informations sur Moody's Analytics, veuillez consulterwww.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics est une filiale de Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 4,2 milliards de dollars en 2017, emploie environ 12 600 personnes dans le monde et est présente dans 42 pays.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005032/fr/
