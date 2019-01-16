Looker Earns Two Spots on G2 Crowd “Best Software Awards 2019”

|By Business Wire
|
January 16, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Looker, a leading data platform company, today announced it has been recognized in two categories in the 2019 Best Software Awards from the G2 Crowd, the largest business commerce platform. Looker was identified in both the Top 50 Products for Mid-Market, and the Top 50 Fastest Growing Products.
The equivalent of The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2 Crowd’s Best Software Awards provides the definitive ranking of the best software companies and products worldwide. Tech companies on the list are selected with data provided by its software users, and as a result, have proven their commitment to customers and providing technology that delivers.
With over 45,000 software companies on G2, Looker’s recognition on both the prestigious Top 50 Products for Mid-Market (#21) list and Top 50 Fastest Growing Products (#27) list is an exceptional achievement and one that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.
“Our goal is to build a data platform that truly impacts the day-to-day life of our customers by allowing them to easily visualize and understand their data,” said Nick Caldwell, Chief Product Officer at Looker. “This award is particularly meaningful as it’s based on direct feedback from our customers and we are extremely thankful for that recognition. In 2019, you can expect to see continued growth as our platform becomes even more flexible with new applications, features, and integrations that further our mission of delivering data workflows to virtually any business and function.”
Looker is the new Platform for Data that streamlines the data supply chain to put real, actionable information into the hands of all employees across all industries when they need it. It allows any organization to extract value from data at web scale, utilizes powerful department specific plug-and-play applications and empowers a global ecosystem of partners and developers to easily build third-party applications on its platform. This is Looker’s second time earning their title as one of G2’s Best Software winners as the company was listed on both the Top 100 and Top 50 Products for Mid-Market lists in 2018.
G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000 authentic customer reviews spanning nearly 60,000 software products, with every single review vetted by an individual person, not a machine, to ensure legitimacy.
“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,” explains Godard Abel, CEO, and co-founder of the G2 Crowd. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential.”
To find out more on how Looker compares to other BI and analytics tools, please check out the 2019 G2 Crowd Report and the G2 Crowd Mid-Market Grid Report.
Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.
About Looker
Looker is a unified Platform for Data that delivers actionable business insights to every employee at the point of decision. Looker integrates data into the daily workflows of users to allow organizations to extract value from data at web scale. Over 1600 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Spotify, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Boulder, London, Tokyo and Dublin, Ireland. Investors include CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or visit looker.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Looker’s offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to Looker’s limited operating history and experience developing and introducing new products; risks associated with Looker’s rapid growth; Looker’s inability to realize value from its significant investments in its business, including product innovations and slower than anticipated growth in our market. Looker assumes no obligation to and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005209/en/
