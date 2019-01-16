Yelp Responds to Press Release by SQN Investors

Yelp Inc. (“Yelp”) (NYSE:YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today issued the following statement in response to today’s press release from SQN Investors LP (“SQN”):

“Yelp’s Board and management team are focused on taking actions to deliver on our disciplined strategy to achieve sustained, long-term growth and create shareholder value. We value our shareholders’ input and will continue to incorporate investor feedback as we work to capitalize on the opportunities before us and further ensure that our Board’s composition best serves the strategic and operational goals of the business.”

“Yelp is open to hearing any ideas and investor input, including from SQN. We remain willing and open to meeting with SQN to hear their perspectives on the topics they have previously raised, all of which are items on which the Board has already been engaged. We will also review SQN’s latest presentation. We look forward to engaging further with Mr. Mehta so we can take his perspectives into consideration along with the perspectives of our other investors.”

“As previously disclosed, the Board and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee are in the process, with the support of a nationally-recognized director search firm, of evaluating its composition and identifying additional Board candidates to help drive our strategy.”

