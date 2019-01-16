Syte Announces New Visual Search Navigation Tool for Retailers

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 11:02 AM EST
TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers make the collective shift towards visuals- Instagram vs Facebook, videos vs articles, emojis vs texts - somehow we are still navigating the most visual industry of all with textual search.
Syte, the visual AI startup best known for powering visual search solutions for Farfetch and Samsung's Bixby, announced today that they are releasing a new Visual Search Navigation tool for retailers which will allow their shoppers to navigate, filter, and search for products entirely through visuals.
Powered by their pre-existing Deep Tagging solution which uses visual AI to assign detailed textual tags to a retailer's inventory using only the product image, Visual Search Navigation will allow shoppers to use animated icons to guide their product navigation. Users can narrow down their search until they are left with a batch of products that match exactly what they were searching for.
As consumer habits and expectations rapidly evolve, retailers are trying to keep up. Syte powers a comprehensive suite of visual AI solutions for retailers aimed at making navigation and inspiration intuitive and fun. In order to survive, retailers need to be proactive, not just reactive, to the needs of their shoppers. By gamifying the browsing experience, Visual Search Navigation will allow shoppers to show, rather than explain, the products they want to see.
"There is a real problem with the way we search for products right now," states Syte Co-founder and CMO, Lihi Pinto Fryman. "Beyond the non-intuitive method of text-based search, many retailers struggle with inconsistent product tagging, making accurate textual search near impossible. What some call a 'smock' blouse others call 'peasant' and the shopper is at a loss for what to search for. But with Deep Tagging, the entire inventory is automatically tagged consistently and accurately on the back end, allowing an easy and fun Visual Search Navigation experience on the front end."
As experience becomes the strongest distinguishing factor among brands, technology's role in retail will only continue to grow.
About Syte:
Syte is a visual AI technology provider that improves retailer's site navigation, product discovery and user experience by powering solutions that engage and convert shoppers. With Syte, retailers can leverage shoppers' inspiration and existing product interest to ensure they present the right products at the right time.
Partnerships with technology innovators such as Microsoft, SAP, Naver and Oracle have established Syte as a leader in the market. Powering the visual search within Samsung and other leading phone manufacturers allows Syte to increase the reach of their retail clients. Brands currently using Syte's technology include Farfetch, Nike, Marks & Spencer, and Bonprix.
Syte has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2014 and product launch in late 2017. They are represented by their headquarters in Tel Aviv as well as offices in London and Geneva. The company has raised $10 million to date from investors including NHN Ventures, Magma, Naver Corporation, Line Corporation, Reimage Ventures, North Base Media and KDC Ventures.
Media contact:
Eliana Atia
[email protected]
+972 58 630 2250
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syte-announces-new-visual-search-navigation-tool-for-retailers-300779417.html
SOURCE Syte
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST