Boston Children’s Hospital and Medumo Announce Strategic Collaboration to Help Patients Navigate their Care Journeys

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 11:14 AM EST
Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the #1 ranked pediatric hospital based on US News and World Report, and Medumo, a leading patient navigation platform, are excited to announce they are teaming up to deliver a targeted pediatric care messaging service to improve access and patient experience. Loss-to-follow-up, missed appointments, and improper procedure preparation or discharge follow up leads to worse patient outcomes and is a multi-billion dollar a year problem to hospitals.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005591/en/
“We are enthusiastic about the partnership with Medumo. The Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator (IDHA) scouts opportunities to boldly transform care delivery and we believe Medumo is the right partner to incorporate our technology and expertise for patient communication and engagement,” said Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer of BCH and visionary leader of the IDHA, which combines data, clinical expertise, and technology development to transform healthcare.
With this relationship, Medumo obtains an exclusive license of DisCo, an application developed by BCH to improve patient follow up care and prevent avoidable readmissions by enabling communication with specialists for patients and their families. DisCo addresses vulnerabilities encountered during care transitions and assists patients and their families in carrying out care instructions given to them at discharge to ensure continuity of care.
DisCo offers a proven model with pediatric-centric design that works seamlessly in conjunction with Medumo’s current patient navigation framework. “We are excited to incorporate Boston Children’s technology and expertise into Medumo’s core platform and offer specialized pediatric CareTours to hospitals and clinics across the country,” said Adeel Yang, CEO and Co-Founder of Medumo.
This opportunity will bring together the pre-visit engagement functionality of Medumo’s CareTour™ platform with DisCo’s post-discharge technology, offering patients comprehensive support throughout their care journey, pre- and post-visit. BCH and Medumo will co-deploy the initial technology solution across three departments within Boston Children’s Hospital: Gastroenterology, the Adolescent Medicine Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) program, and Bariatric Surgery.
Medumo’s CareTour technology has exchanged over five million patient interactions and serves over 25 hospitals by sending precisely timed notifications and instructions to patients to ensure they show up prepared for their procedures, surgeries and appointments. By tracking patient behavior at scale, Medumo’s technology predicts which patients are at higher risk of no-show/cancellation/poor preparation to alert clinicians and administrators for earlier intervention. Through the Medumo platform, pediatric hospitals throughout the world will now be able to access post-discharge patient engagement and communication features developed at Boston Children’s Hospital.
About Medumo
Medumo improves care delivery by delivering a content platform to automatically guide patients throughout their care journey. The patient navigation platform enables patients to be appropriately scheduled, reduce late cancellations and no shows as well as have all their pre-appointment tasks completed and continue to follow instructions when they go home after their surgery, procedure or clinical appointment. The technology adapts to patient needs and uses channels of communication that patients prefer (email, SMS, voice) in their native language. By tracking and A/B testing patient behavior at scale, Medumo's predictive modeling software also optimizes and customizes patient instructions resulting in desired outcomes.
About Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston Children's Hospital, the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center. Its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000 scientists, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Vector and Thriving blogs and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005591/en/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 16, 2019 02:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:00 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 AM EST