SAS helps leading ASEAN banks comply with evolving regulatory standards

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 11:29 AM EST
CARY, N.C., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In just one year, Indonesia's adaptation of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9), known as PSAK 71: Instrumen Keuangan, will officially go into effect, requiring a significant accounting change that will affect operations, financial planning and portfolio strategy at banks across the nation. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), the largest bank in Indonesia and a top 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bank for tier 1 capital, is using SAS® Expected Credit Loss to make that deadline.
Working with SAS' technology services partner Nexia Indonesia, SAS is helping BRI reduce its IFRS/PSAK 71 implementation risk and ensure long-term flexibility to meet evolving regulations.
With the IFRS 9/PSAK 71 implementation deadline in Indonesia set for January 2020, financial institutions need to act fast in their convergence of functions, technology and models. The updated standard on credit loss measurement drastically changes how financial institutions estimate, reserve and report on losses. To meet the compliance requirements, banks must analyze large volumes of data efficiently and tailor approaches to deploy risk management solutions across their organizations.
After a highly stringent process, BRI selected SAS to help the bank meet regulatory changes across its 12 business segments. SAS' solution has the full suite of capabilities to meet changing accounting requirements, while helping BRI converge its risk and finance functions. BRI will use SAS Expected Credit Loss to ensure fast, efficient risk model implementation as well as for testing and maintenance efforts after the IFRS 9/PSAK 71 implementation deadline in Indonesia.
SAS Expected Credit Loss is the preferred platform for transparent, fast and efficient credit loss modeling for IFRS 9 compliance among top-tier banks. With 100 deployments globally since 2014, SAS has helped a growing number of banks in ASEAN achieve operational readiness to meet the new accounting standards. Most recently, British multinational Standard Chartered Bank – present in all 10 ASEAN markets – was awarded The Asian Banker Risk Management Award for the implementation of an IFRS 9 solution, for which they used SAS Expected Credit Loss.
"IFRS 9 brings with it complex computational challenges and banks need a partner that can help them scale to meet these demands efficiently," said Sheldon Goh, Regional Head of Risk Solutions for SAS in ASEAN markets. "With significant traction in the region, SAS is well-positioned to help banks in emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Philippines, ensure effective and timely IFRS 9 implementations. We will support BRI with a centralized, high-performance analytics platform to address IFRS 9/PSAK 71 and other changing requirements in the financial services sector."
As the largest bank in Indonesia, BRI is backed by a customer base of more than 50 million, supported by modern facilities and comprehensive savings and loan products, from microfinancing to corporate. BRIsat, BRI's satellite covering Indonesia and Southeast Asia, connects over 10,000 BRI operating units to meet customer banking needs across the region.
What is ASEAN?
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, is a regional intergovernmental organization made up of 10 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
What is IFRS 9?
IFRS 9 – Financial Instruments is an International Financial Reporting Standard that arose in the wake of the global financial crisis. Intended to address weaknesses in the current IAS 39 standard, it includes a more forward-looking view of expected losses and how they are recognized on balance sheets.
For more on IFRS 9, download Tackle the New Complexity of IFRS 9 and CECL Standards, a free SAS white paper (registration required).
About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.
SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sas-helps-leading-asean-banks-comply-with-evolving-regulatory-standards-300778362.html
SOURCE SAS
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST