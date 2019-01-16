Exclusive Chicago-Area Estate to be Auctioned January 22nd on Interluxe.com

|By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just an hour outside of the Windy City is the perfect property for those looking the escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a more suburban setting. This country club estate is being offered via online auction at Interluxe.com on Tuesday, January 22nd at 9:00 AM CST.
Overlooking the first fairway of Stonebridge Country Club's Tom Fazio golf course, this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom home was expertly designed with numerous custom features. First impressions matter, and this 7,422± sq. ft. home does not disappoint. "Having a home like this available in the Broadmoor neighborhood is a rare opportunity," said listing agent, Andie Kennedy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "When the seller told me that they wanted a guaranteed sale by a certain date, I immediately thought of Interluxe. The marketing campaign has brought a lot of attention and I'm looking forward to having a successful auction on January 22nd."
Upon entering the home's grand foyer, you are met with a custom, hand painted Italian limestone painting, an alabaster, tiered chandelier, and a magnificent, imperial staircase. Venturing further into the home, you enter into the truly impressive family room that prominently features a two-story hardwood, feature window wall that showcases spectacular views of the golf course. Additionally in the family room is a two-story, dual-sided brick fireplace that adds to the sophisticated charm of the home.
The crown jewel of the home is the gourmet kitchen, which was completely renovated within the past five years, designed to showcase your culinary skills. Upgraded feature highlights include an over-sized Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Viking 6-burner, gas range, and built-in Ariston coffeemaker with dedicated water supply. The focal point and true conversation starter of the room is the impressive custom backsplash painting of Cinque Terre views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Granite countertops and custom, heavily carved cabinetry, and a spacious walk-in pantry complete the room.
The home offers premium outdoor living with its custom, two-story trex deck and stone patio, complete with multiple fairway views. For the cooler nights, enjoy sitting around the custom, gas fire pit. Currently used as a game room, the home's first floor features a spacious suite with private deck that could be used as a second master bedroom. Rounding out the first floor is a private study with cherry built-in shelving, formal living room, spacious wet bar, and a private home theater room with a 13' screen and tiered seating.
The sellers chose to auction their property rather than rely on the uncertainty of listing the property solely through traditional methods. "Using an online auction is a great way to sell your luxury property in a defined time period. The auction itself creates a sense of urgency for buyers and allows sellers to achieve the market value or more for their property," said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe.
Open house previews for prospective buyers and brokers will be held Saturday, January 19th through Monday, January 21st. Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com. To schedule a viewing, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
This sale is being conducted in cooperation with listing agents, Sue Vidmar and Andie Kennedy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Elite Realtors. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com
Contact:
Interluxe
[email protected]
(888) 415-LUXE
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclusive-chicago-area-estate-to-be-auctioned-january-22nd-on-interluxecom-300779512.html
SOURCE Interluxe
