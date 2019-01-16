Logos Network Partners with Remittance Firm Omanye Money to Promote Financial Inclusion and Serve the Underbanked Through Decreased Transaction Fees

|By Business Wire
|
January 16, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Logos Network, a hyper-scalable decentralized payments platform focused on providing real-time transactions at minimal cost, announced today that it has partnered with Omanye Money, the remittance and payment solutions provider, to offer an innovative and streamlined payments processing platform to Omanye customers.
Omanye Money already enables users to send and receive money, domestically and abroad quickly, easily, and securely. Under this partnership, Logos will offer customers of the Omanye app a new way to pay both merchants and individuals. Logos’ innovative approach to transferring money keeps cost down for international transfer, meaning the sender will only pay a fraction of the cost usually associated with similar transactions, so that the recipient can receive the largest amount possible. All transactions are in real time.
Logos will be working closely with Omanye Money to expand its footprint into new markets and become the most cost-effective means for underserved populations to instantly, securely, and conveniently send and receive money abroad.
The Logos architecture provides better performance than centralized networks at a dramatically lower cost and serves as a more accessible alternative to a traditional bank account that empowers end users. Customers can later decide to cash-out, make payments, or transfer all or a part of their funds.
"Through this partnership, Logos and Omanye will help expand payments acceptance options for under- and un-banked communities by leveraging peer-to-peer payments technology within the Logos Network platform," said Michael Zochowski, founder of Logos. "This – combined with our joint efforts in making digital payments even more convenient and secure globally – creates a powerful partnership that will benefit the end user and democratize the way consumers store and spend their money."
Given Omanye’s technologically advanced, product-driven, and consumer-oriented application and an established base of more than 40,000 payout outlets across the UK, Canada, South Africa, Philippines, and Ghana, Logos is a natural complement. Omanye already includes direct peer-to-peer transactions and merchant pay in a smooth one-click experience and gives consumers the flexibility in choosing how and when they prefer to pay.
“This is the latest way we're able to deliver on consumers' expectations. We have been working to develop a product that truly reflects how people live today, and this partnership is the next logical step in achieving this. There are no borders in an online context; why should there be in payments?” said Sammy Crabbe, CEO of Omanye Money. “We're maximizing each other's ability to provide the choices in fast and convenient ways to send and receive money. This is very exciting for Omanye, our customers, and the industry as a whole.”
About Omanye Money
Omanye Money offers fully-featured global personal and corporate payment account solutions that are high-quality, easy to use, instant, secure, and convenient at a very low cost. Omanye Money makes extraordinary financial services available to everyone, giving people direct access to their accounts wherever they are, 24/7. For more information on how to send money, visit omanyemoney.com.
About Logos
Logos is a full-stack, high-performance transaction network leveraging blockchain technology to deliver improved payments. Through a novel architecture, Logos supports real-time, cheap, and secure transactions to customers on a global scale. It is overseen by Logos Genesis Ltd and developed by Promethean Labs LLC. Logos was founded in 2017 by Michael Zochowski to build the payments of tomorrow today.
Read the Logos white paper [here].
