Unity Powers Two-Thirds of Real-Time Content at Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, announced today that it has been chosen by two-thirds of Sundance Film Festival New Frontier real-time content creators as the tool of choice for immersive storytelling. Unity is a proud sponsor of the Sundance Film Festival for the second consecutive year, showcasing new possibilities for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 360 video, real-time filmmaking, and virtual cinematography creators, using Unity’s real-time 3D development platform.
“Unity doesn’t exist to create games or other commercial content. We exist to provide creators with the best real-time platform to achieve their artistic vision,” said Isabelle Riva, Head of Made with Unity, Unity Technologies. “Just last year, ‘SPHERES,’ a project created using Unity, was acquired at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival for seven figures - a critical moment for immersive films and validation that Unity is enabling unprecedented success for creators pushing the boundaries of what is possible in entertainment.”
Unity at Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier
The New Frontier section at the Sundance Film Festival provides the highest level of curation in emerging technologies, incorporating fiction, non-fiction, and hybrid projects to showcase innovative storytelling, multi-media installations, performances, and films. Unity powers more content in New Frontier than any other real-time 3D platform this year, including the following:
- “A Jester’s Tale” - A psychologically taxing children’s fable merging the physicality of the world as the viewer comes home cold and tired just in time for a bedtime story. In this interactive augmented reality narrative, the characters are hollow meshes and the viewer is left wondering if they are too. The project is created by RYOT and 1RIC, and directed by Asad J. Malik, creator of “Terminal 3,” an augmented reality documentary that premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2018.
- “Embody” - Created in partnership with lululemon Whitespace and MAP Design Lab, “Embody” is piloted by movement, whole body engagement, and dialogue. The experience, which takes viewers on a shared journey of trading and transforming avatars, aims to leave players with a deep feeling of physical embodiment and surprise at their bodies’ forgotten potential. The team is led by Melissa Painter, Thomas Wester, and Siân Slawson.
- “Gloomy Eyes” - Produced by RYOT and Atlas V, supported by ARTE and CNC, and created by Jorge Tereso and Fernando Maldonado, “Gloomy Eyes” is a coming of age VR experience following a young zombie, Gloomy, who is hiding in the forest from bounty hunters. While bitterness plagues the city, Gloomy strives to find a balance in his mysterious dual nature.
- “Sweet Dreams” - A location-based experience (LBE) that leverages AI to create a multi-sensory world out of a dream. Sweet Dreams draws on mythological archetypes, redefining dining, turning it into a playful exploration of the destructive nature of our appetite and our debt to pleasure. Sweet Dreams was created by Marshmallow Laser Feast.
Powering the Next Generation of Real-Time Filmmaking
Unity is at the forefront of real-time filmmaking, enabling the creation of recent projects like the “Baymax Dreams” shorts in Disney Television Animation’s “Big Hero 6 The Series,” Neill Blomkamp’s “ADAM: Episode 2,” and “Crow: The Legend” from Baobab Studios. With its recent acquisition of Digital Monarch Media, Unity is putting the control and immediacy of the virtual cinematography tools used by Steven Spielberg (“Ready Player One”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”) into the hands of more directors. For production and animation studios looking for more efficiency and flexibility, Unity is the most extensible platform for centralizing all departments into a simultaneous, collaborative, and creative pipeline.
The Undisputed Leader in AR/VR
At the center of the AR/VR ecosystem, Unity is powering 60% of all AR/VR content. Unity is a preferred choice for the bold storytellers, powering experiences including “Terminal 3,” from creator Asad J. Malik, “SPHERES,” from creator Eliza McNitt, narrated by Jessica Chastain, and produced by Darren Aronofsky, “Battlescar,” starring Rosario Dawson, and “Chorus”, created in collaboration with Chris Milk’s studio WITHIN and Annapurna Pictures, set to the music of Justice. At the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, more than 60% of the content in Tribeca Immersive was Made with Unity, including, “My Africa: Elephant Keeper,” an interactive VR experience with a companion film narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and “The Day the World Changed,” from creators Gabo Arora and Saschka Unseld. Unity is ushering in the next phase of AR/VR storytelling, providing creators with the tools to tell stories within these new mediums.
For more information about Unity at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, please see here.
About Unity Technologies
Unity is the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company’s 1000 person development team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 28 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity’s renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification.
For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005256/en/
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 16, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST