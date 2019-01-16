Global Enterprise Collaboration Market to 2023 - Growing Digitalization in Emerging Markets

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 12:00 PM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Enterprise Collaboration Market by Software; By Deployment Mode; By Industries; By Regions Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Trends, and Forecast to 2023: Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The enterprise collaboration market revenue is estimated to be $31.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $53.83 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Over the past few years, organizations have focused on their internal communications to increase the productivity with faster interaction among employees and teams. An increase in the adoption of cloud, mobility, and others has led to the digital transformation of workplace and modes of communication among employees. Furthermore, the software helps in better record keeping of files with version updates, automating, and streamlining shared files that help in tracking the updates of various projects in an organization.
Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:
The services include file sharing, messaging, audio and video, enterprise social network, intranet and portal, and project and calendar management. The enterprise social network segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to realize the benefits of the connected workforce and faster business operations.
The adoption of enterprise collaboration software is the highest in North America owing to the early adoption of technologies and business productivity optimization. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.
The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the significant market share in 2018, however, SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The cloud migration of SMEs is comparatively easier than large enterprises, which is driving the growth of SaaS adoption. The organizations are deploying enterprise collaboration software because of the increasing focus to expedite business operations and strong work engagements from employees.
The industry verticals include BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, government, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, energy and utilities, and others. The network and software product companies are competing in the market, focusing on the better value proposition for the organizations in the better provision of well-connected internal teams. BFSI, manufacturing, and telecom and IT are the major contributors to the enterprise collaboration market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Outlook
1.1 Industry Overview
1.2 Industry Trends
1.3 Pest Analysis
2 Report Outline
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Report Summary
2.3 Research Methodology
2.4 Report Assumptions
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces
5 Market Characteristics
5.1 Evolution
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing use of mobile devices
5.3.1.2 Enhanced communication between teams
5.3.1.3 Better Project Management
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Data security concerns in data collaboration
5.3.2.2 High cost of implementation
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Application of BI and analytics in collaboration software
5.3.3.2 Growing digitalization in emerging markets
5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
6 Component: Market Size & Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Software
6.2.1 File Sharing
6.2.2 Messaging, audio and video
6.2.3 Enterprise Social Network
6.2.4 Intranet and Portal
6.2.5 Project and Calendar Management
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Implementation and Integration
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.3 Consulting
7 Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 On-premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Organization Size: Market Size & Analysis
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.2 SMEs
9 Vertical: Market Size & Analysis
9.1.1 Market Size and Analysis
9.2 BFSI
9.3 Manufacturing
9.4 Telecom & IT
9.5 Government
9.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.7 Consumer Goods & Retail
9.8 Energy and Utilities
9.9 Others
10 Region: Market Size & Analysis
11 Vendor Profiles
- Cisco
- Deskera
- IBM
- Jive Software
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- SAP
- Slack
- Smartsheet
- Universe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mf9pnj/global_enterprise?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-collaboration-market-to-2023---growing-digitalization-in-emerging-markets-300779358.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST