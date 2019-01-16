Eurosport signe un contrat de partenariat exclusif pluriannuel avec Outbrain, qui inclut les technologies Smartfeed et vidéo d’Outbrain

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 16, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Outbrain, première plate-forme mondiale de publicité native, a annoncé aujourd'hui avoir signé un accord pan-régional avec Eurosport, la chaîne préférée des passionnés de sport. L’accord, qui couvre 13 marchés à travers le monde et notamment le Royaume-Uni, la France, l'Allemagne, l'Italie, l'Espagne, l'Asie et l'Australie, sera pris en charge par la technologie innovante Smartfeed d’Outbrain.
Smartfeed fournit un flux de contenu de découverte qui permet aux éditeurs de personnaliser l'expérience utilisateur, en améliorant ainsi l'engagement et les revenus. Conçu pour une gamme de contenus allant des articles promotionnels aux éditoriaux en passant par les vidéos, le système fonctionne sur tous les appareils, y compris les ordinateurs de bureau, les appareils mobiles et les applications.
Eurosport utilisera également la plateforme Amplify d’Outbrain pour promouvoir ses propres vidéos. Au début de l’année, Outbrain a lancé Focus, une expérience vidéo "click-to-watch" favorisant l’engagement et la performance et conçue pour les vidéos long-métrage de haute qualité. Focus enregistre des taux de clics (CTR) et d’inscriptions continuellement en hausse, ce qui en fait un moyen idéal pour développer l’audience d'Eurosport sur sa propre plate-forme vidéo, Eurosport Player.
"Nous sommes très heureux de ce partenariat avec Eurosport. L’objectif d’Outbrain est de fournir une technologie intelligente et flexible qui génère des recommandations de contenu personnalisées tout en optimisant les revenus. Smartfeed a déjà généré une augmentation moyenne de 60% du CTR organique et une hausse moyenne de 40% des revenus de l’éditeur. Notre contrat avec Eurosport inclut également la vidéo native, ce qui rend Smartfeed encore plus efficace. Nous sommes impatients de construire ensemble un partenariat solide", a déclaré Stéphanie Himoff, directrice générale pour l'Europe du Nord.
"Les technologies Smartfeed et Amplify d'Outbrain sont particulièrement intéressantes pour nous, a déclaré David Fisher, vice-président publicité numérique chez Eurosport. Nous voulons tirer parti des plateformes d'Outbrain pour développer notre base de fans et mettre en valeur notre propre contenu vidéo, tout en générant une monétisation importante. Nous sommes vraiment impatients de travailler avec Outbrain."
De plus, ce partenariat avec Eurosport accroît la portée d’Outbrain en lui permettant d’atteindre des audiences clés à l'échelle mondiale. Eurosport possède des sites sportifs gérés localement en France, en Italie, en Espagne, au Royaume-Uni, en Allemagne et en Russie; à lui seul, le site Eurosport.com enregistre 42 millions de visiteurs par mois.
À propos d'Outbrain
Fondé en 2006, Outbrain a pour mission de créer les flux de découverte en ligne les plus signifiants et les plus fiables qui puissent connecter une personne, un canal et un annonceur. La technologie de publicité native d'Outbrain alimente les flux d'actualités, de produits et d'informations des éditeurs et des chaînes les plus connues au monde, notamment MSN, CNN, la BBC, le Washington Post, The Guardian et Sky News. Outbrain, dont le siège social est situé à New York, dispose de bureaux dans 15 villes à travers le monde. Pour en savoir plus sur Outbrain, rendez-vous sur outbrain.com ou suivez-nous sur Twitter, LinkedIn ouInstagram.
À propos d'Eurosport
Eurosport, première chaîne sportive d’Europe, exalte la passion des fans en les mettant en contact avec les plus grands événements sportifs mondiaux. Chaîne officielle des Jeux Olympiques pour l’Europe, Eurosport a offert à ses abonnés la grandiose expérience des Jeux d’hiver 2018 à Pyeongchang, les services localisés d'Eurosport atteignant à la fois un record d'audience linéaire et numérique. Solidement établies en tant que spécialistes du cyclisme, du Grand Chelem de tennis et des sports d’hiver, les chaînes d’Eurosport (Eurosport 1 et Eurosport 2) affichent un chiffre cumulé de 242 millions d’abonnés dans 75 pays d’Europe, d’Asie-Pacifique, d’Afrique et du Moyen-Orient. Avec une moyenne de 42 millions d'utilisateurs uniques par mois, Eurosport.com est le premier site d'informations sportives en ligne d’Europe. En outre, l'application Eurosport (disponible sur iOS et Android) permet de regarder Eurosport en ligne à tout moment, sur mobile et sur tablette. Eurosport Events est spécialisé dans la gestion et la promotion de manifestations sportives internationales. Pour plus d’informations, visiter le site: corporate.eurosport.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005628/fr/
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:45 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 16, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 16, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 16, 2019 09:30 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 16, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 16, 2019 08:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 16, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 16, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:45 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 16, 2019 03:30 AM EST